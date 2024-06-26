Mega REI sale just went live — my top 11 picks on Adidas, Hoka and more

Adventurous athletes will definitely want to check out the latest REI summer sale, which includes some of the best running shoes and outdoor apparel on the market. No matter what kind of weather you're trekking through this summer, the best footwear can keep your tootsies cool, cushioned, and relatively dry in the blistering heat. And if your current trail-running shoes are looking a little long in the tooth, there are plenty of top-rated kicks on sale — including some of our top picks — that are bound to add extra pep to your step.

The REI summer sale offers substantial savings of up to 40% on Prana, Hoka, Arc'teryx, Salomon, and plenty of other premium brands. Some of the biggest discounts end on July 4th, so if you’ve got any aging apparel to replace, don't sit on your hands too long. Here are the top 11 deals I can hang my hat on.

Best REI deals

Nathan Sprinter Tank Top (Men’s): was $45 now $29 @ REI

Beat the heat with 360 degrees of ventilation thanks to VaporFlow mesh fabric, which provides tip-top breathability when you’re on the move. The flatlock seams won’t rub or chafe when you’re in motion, and the side seams angle forward with a split hem for more freedom of movement. Reflective logos on the front and back add extra visibility when the sun starts to dip.

Nathan Qualifier Tank Top (Women's): was $45 now $29 @ REI

Featuring durable-yet-soft construction that’s as lightweight as it is breathable, Nathan’s EnduraDry fabric provides excellent moisture management, and the tapered fit is designed for maximum comfort. This sleeveless tank won’t rub or chafe at the seams, and there’s a nifty reflective detail down the center back for extra visibility in low light.

Sanuk Islay ST+ Stripe Flip-Flops (Women's): was $50 now $31 @ REI

When it’s time to just chill out on the beach, these flexible flip-flops should fill the bill. The eco-conscious uppers are made from a hemp-blend canvas and suede leather, while the footbeds are partially made from repurposed algae. Expect all-day comfort from Sanuk’s high-rebound foam and EVA midsoles.

Rabbit Go For It 5" Shorts (Men’s): was $64 now $43 @ REI

If you’re looking for a pair of minimalist running shorts that won’t get too stinky, Rabbit’s low-rise Go For It shorts let you do exactly what their name implies, whether you’re on the road, treadmill or trail. Uniquely, the nylon brief liner is partially made from recycled coffee grounds; the material is cool to the touch and keeps odors under control.

NRS Kicker Wetshoes (Women's): was $58 now $46 @ REI

Trading in the open trails for the open water? You’ll want a good pair of wet shoes to keep yourself steady on slippery surfaces (ie, paddleboards, canoes). The neoprene upper is designed to keep your tootsies toasty underwater, with reinforced toes and heels for long-lasting durability. Hook-and-loop webbing up top allows for a customized fit, too.

Prana Halle Straight Pants II (Women's): was $95 now $66 @ REI

Made with recycled nylon, these super-stretchy pants provide UPF 50+ sun protection when you’re out on the slab. (You also get a water-repellent finish for the occasional squall.) Articulated knees allow for enhanced mobility, with plenty of pockets to stow your stuff from hip to toe. If you’re looking for an uber-comfortable pair of pants you can wear in just about any weather, look no further.

Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running (Men’s / Women's): was $155 now $92 @ REI

A favorite among ultrarunners, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 trail-running shoes live up to their name thanks to the dynamic Vibram Megagrip outsoles and Traction Lug underfoot. The end result? Best-in-class stability as you confidently leap your way up and down the mountain. The men’s version of these shoes are also on sale for $125.

On Cloudrunner Road-Running Shoes (Men's): was $150 now $111 @ REI

Road runners looking for a cushy ride may want to consider the On Cloudrunner road-running shoes, which were built to take the brunt of asphalt, absorbing the impact of every stride. Rubber outsoles give you plenty of grip underfoot, and the shoe's cradle-shaped construction provide ample stability as you pound the pavement, mile after mile.

Salomon Glide Max TR Run The Alps Trail-Running Shoes (Men’s / Women’s): was $160 now $119 @ REI

Made for long-distance athletes who aren’t afraid of heights, these trail-running shoes feature an elevated stack and 6mm drop to deliver soft landings and smooth transitions on mountainous terrain. You’ll feel lighter than air as you bounce from one boulder to the next, even when the weather gets sloppy. When the adventure is over, Quicklace closures allow for easy shoe removal.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Road-Running Shoes (Men's): was $210 now $146 @ REI

If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.