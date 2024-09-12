Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked with fall styles — 21 items I'd shop now from $9

With cooler weather on the horizon, battling the summer heat will (hopefully) be a thing of the past — which means your crisp-weather fitness wardrobe could use a little revamp. Fortunately, Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked with the perfect items in fall tones that we love.

If you're in the market for a cozy half zip, I recommend the Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Half Zip for just $99, a staple in my own closet. Looking for the perfect sweat-wicking workout tee? Snag the Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 for just $54.

Some items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section are marked as final sale, which means you can't return them. However, you can exchange in-store for credit if you're a Lululemon member. Keep reading to see the 21 items I'd add to my cart.

Lululemon Apparel Deals

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now from $24 @ Lululemon

On sale from $24, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Wondermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Cropped T-Shirt: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

One of the cutest items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is now available starting from $29. This cropped t-shirt makes for great everyday wear, as it's lightweight and contours your body. It's made of Nulu fabric that feels soft against the skin.

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Tube Top: was $48 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Need a tube top that won't fall down? This Lululemon tube top is flattering, opaque and stays in place, even while working out. It's made of Nulu fabric that feels incredibly soft to the touch, and it also wicks sweat and dries fast. It's also cute enough to wear under jean jackets or cardigans this fall.

Lululemon Cap-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Score this simple but beautiful Lululemon T-Shirt on sale from $29. Its breathable Pima Cotton fabric offers four-way stretch and features a tight fit that contours your body.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $58 now $44 @ Lululemon

Designed for casual wear, this super soft t-shirt is lightweight, stretchy and has plenty of extra room in the waist and chest. It's also sweat-wicking and quick drying, making it the perfect tee to throw on for light activity.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now $49 @ Lululemon

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. The soft and sweat-wicking top is also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $78 now $54 @ Lululemon

Get rid of side seams with the vent tee from Lululemon. It's breathable, super soft and limits chaffing to help you stay free and breezy as you navigate your workouts. We're a big fan of the Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria in the fabric.

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeved Shirt: was $78 now from $64 @ Lululemon

Featuring a subtle striped pattern in four different colors, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $64. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23": was $98 now $69 @ Lululemon

You can never own too many leggings, so you should definitely pick up the best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed. The 23-inch style is on sale from $69, and are made of the breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric.

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon

The City Sweat Jogger from Lululemon is designed with soft stretch fabric that’s breathable and sweat-wicking, making it perfect for both the gym or just running errands.

Lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie: was $128 now $89 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.

Lululemon Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Half Zip: was $118 now $99 @ Lululemon

This beautiful ribbed half-zip sweater is the perfect cozy layer whether you're heading to the yoga studio or the track. I own this lovely layer and I can vouch that it is buttery-soft against the skin and features a high neck to keep the cold out. I throw it on for everything from workout classes and morning walks to running errands around town.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip: was $118 now $99 @ Lululemon

Designed with a plush, fleecy fabric, this half zip is ideal for those who prefer an oversized look. It features a cozy funnel neck and longer length. It's perfect to pair with bike shorts, sweatpants or worn over leggings.

Lululemon Align Cami Strap Dress: was $148 now $99 @ Lululemon

This adorable dress is perfect for everything from yoga class to outdoor adventures. The simple dress is buttery soft, breathable and features a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage.

Lululemon Utilitech Relaxed Mid-Rise Trouser 7/8 Length: was $148 now from $99 @ Lululemon

These subtle, stylish Utilitech pants look great whether you're heading to the gym, the office or even going out on the town. At a 7/8 length, they fall just below the calf, so you can show off your favorite sneakers or heels. Plus, they offer four-way stretch and are wrinkle resistant.

Shoe & Accessory Deals

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L Tech Canvas: was $78 now $54 @ Lululemon

This backpack has it all — enough storage for all your essentials, a separate compartment for your sweaty gym kit or running shoes, a side-pocket for your water bottle and an inner sleeve for your laptop.

Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now from $89 @ Lululemon

Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $89. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support your foot. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.