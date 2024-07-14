Ditch the weights — this 8-move no jumping workout builds strength and boosts the metabolism without any equipment

Looking to build strength without the need for any equipment or high-impact movements? This simple eight move, no-equipment strength-building workout is one for you to try.

Whether you're recovering from an injury, suffer from joint pain or simply prefer a quieter workout, this no-jumping routine from fitness trainer Kayla Itsines will help you to build muscle and increase strength in your upper and lower body muscles without unnecessary strain or noise for your neighbors.

With Istines' help, you'll be targeting major muscle groups, improving your functional fitness, and boosting your overall fitness — all without the need for any special equipment. However, the one thing you might like to get your hands on for this workout is one of the best yoga mats to make things more comfortable on your joints and back as you exercise.

Watch Itsines' no jumping full-body workout

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

In case you didn't catch the details in the post above, the reps vary per exercise. We will outline each below. All you need to focus on is nailing the correct form of each move and getting through three rounds of the full routine.

Glute Bridge: 12 reps Reverse Lunges: 20 reps (10 per side) Squat: 12 reps Single Leg Glute Bridge: 20 reps (10 per side) Commando: 10 reps Knee Push-Ups: 12 reps Russian Twist: 20 reps (10 per side) Leg Raises: 12 reps

With exercises like the Glute Bridge, Reverse Lunges, and Squats, you’ll engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously through compound movements. This means you’ll get more out of each exercise compared to single-muscle isolation exercises.

One of the features we love about this routine is its emphasis on core strength. Exercises like the Single Leg Glute Bridge, Commando, Knee Push-Ups, Russian Twist, and Leg Raises specifically challenge your midsection; the muscles in here play a crucial role in connecting your upper and lower body. The stronger these muscles are the better your balance, stability and coordination will get.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, this workout is designed to be low-impact, meaning it is suitable for anyone who wants to avoid the stress and strain that high-impact exercises can place on their joints. By leaving out jumping movements, the routine is gentle on your knees, hips, and ankles, reducing the risk of injury while still providing a challenging strength-building session.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another advantage of this no-equipment workout is its versatility and accessibility. Since it doesn’t require any special equipment, you can perform these exercises anywhere, whether you’re at home, traveling, or in a small apartment. This element of convenience allows you to stay consistent with exercise without requiring a gym membership or any expensive gear.