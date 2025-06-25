If I were shopping for a new pair of running shoes, here are 5 pairs I'd buy in the early Prime Day sales
And no, the cheapest option isn't always the best
If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me which running shoes to buy, I'd be a lot richer. I've run five marathons and reviewed the best running shoes as my day job for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to shopping for new sneakers.
If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to roll in to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the sales have started early, and I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping today. The cheapest pair isn't always the best for you and your feet — they often have cheaper foams and won't last as long. The best option is normally an older, last-season pair of shoes, and I've found some below.
Quick Links
- Nike Pegasus 41: was $137 now $94 @ Amazon
- Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
- New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
- Hoka Clifton 9: was $145 now $116 @ REI
- Saucony Triumph 22: was $160 now $119 @ Saucony
Best running shoe deals
The Brooks Ghost 16 is last season's model, as Brooks has now released the Ghost 17, but don't let this put you off. It's still an excellent, cushioned everyday running shoe, best suited to easy miles and long runs. There's no reason why this shoe couldn't get you around your first marathon, and it's a popular shoe for a reason. At under $100 on Amazon in the early Prime Day sale, now is a good time to buy. You can read our Brooks Ghost 16 review here to find out more.
The Hoka Clifton 9 is another shoe that has since been replaced by the Clifton 10, but again, it's a fantastic, everyday running shoe. I’ve never been a huge fan of the Clifton line — I’ve found the last few iterations a little lackluster and not all that responsive underfoot, but the Clifton 9 surprised me. I’ve worn it for easy miles, and for faster tempo sessions and found the new midsole foam gives this shoe more of an energetic ride than the Clifton 8 or the Clifton 7. That said, it still feels like a Clifton — Hoka hasn’t reinvented the wheel here, and fans of the shoe won’t be disappointed. Read our Hoka Clifton 9 review here to find out more.
The Nike Pegasus frequently takes the top spot in our roundup of the best running shoes, and for good reason. It's a classic. A decent all-rounder that'll cope with most training sessions well, and a reliable workhorse that'll last for miles. The Pegasus 41 is one of the best versions of the shoe we've seen in years, and is the current version, with the Pegasus 42 expected to drop this summer. At $94, it's a fantastic shoe at a fantastic price. Read what Tom's Guide's fitness writer and 2:25 marathon runner, Nick Harris-Fry, had to say in his Nike Pegasus 41 review here.
This is a fantastic training shoe, designed to be paired with one of New Balance's faster race-day shoes. It's fast and bouncy, and will help you pick up the pace during tempo sessions and speed runs. It's currently on sale for less than $100 on Amazon, so now is a great time to buy if you're looking for a speedy shoe without a carbon fibre plate.
The Triumph 22 is last season's shoe, but it's a cushioned everyday shoe designed to keep you comfortable on long training runs and easy miles. It's a very different shoe to the Triumph 21 and it's a high-cushioned trainer. You can read more in our Saucony Triumph 22 review here, but if you're a fan of a plush running shoe, you can't go wrong with this.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.