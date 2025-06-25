If I were shopping for a new pair of running shoes, here are 5 pairs I'd buy in the early Prime Day sales

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me which running shoes to buy, I'd be a lot richer. I've run five marathons and reviewed the best running shoes as my day job for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to shopping for new sneakers.

If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to roll in to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the sales have started early, and I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping today. The cheapest pair isn't always the best for you and your feet — they often have cheaper foams and won't last as long. The best option is normally an older, last-season pair of shoes, and I've found some below.

Best running shoe deals

Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The Brooks Ghost 16 is last season's model, as Brooks has now released the Ghost 17, but don't let this put you off. It's still an excellent, cushioned everyday running shoe, best suited to easy miles and long runs. There's no reason why this shoe couldn't get you around your first marathon, and it's a popular shoe for a reason. At under $100 on Amazon in the early Prime Day sale, now is a good time to buy. You can read our Brooks Ghost 16 review here to find out more.

Hoka Clifton 9: was $145 now $116 at REI The Hoka Clifton 9 is another shoe that has since been replaced by the Clifton 10, but again, it's a fantastic, everyday running shoe. I’ve never been a huge fan of the Clifton line — I’ve found the last few iterations a little lackluster and not all that responsive underfoot, but the Clifton 9 surprised me. I’ve worn it for easy miles, and for faster tempo sessions and found the new midsole foam gives this shoe more of an energetic ride than the Clifton 8 or the Clifton 7. That said, it still feels like a Clifton — Hoka hasn’t reinvented the wheel here, and fans of the shoe won’t be disappointed. Read our Hoka Clifton 9 review here to find out more.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $137 now $94 at Amazon The Nike Pegasus frequently takes the top spot in our roundup of the best running shoes, and for good reason. It's a classic. A decent all-rounder that'll cope with most training sessions well, and a reliable workhorse that'll last for miles. The Pegasus 41 is one of the best versions of the shoe we've seen in years, and is the current version, with the Pegasus 42 expected to drop this summer. At $94, it's a fantastic shoe at a fantastic price. Read what Tom's Guide's fitness writer and 2:25 marathon runner, Nick Harris-Fry, had to say in his Nike Pegasus 41 review here.

New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4: was $139 now $99 at Amazon This is a fantastic training shoe, designed to be paired with one of New Balance's faster race-day shoes. It's fast and bouncy, and will help you pick up the pace during tempo sessions and speed runs. It's currently on sale for less than $100 on Amazon, so now is a great time to buy if you're looking for a speedy shoe without a carbon fibre plate.