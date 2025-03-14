I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises

Features
By published

It's just 30 minutes!

Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The “Chelsea” CrossFit WOD (workout of the day) has only three bodyweight exercises and involves 30 minutes of work. But don’t let it fool you.

You may, like me, look at this bodyweight workout and think: simple. Simply programmed, sure. But simple to do? Absolutely not.

As you tie on a pair of the best cross training shoes, I’ll walk you through exactly how to do this workout and the benefits and share a few tips to help you smash it, including some modifications you can make.

It’s a full-body workout consisting of just three functional compound exercises. The CrossFit staple builds a stronger engine while testing your strength and stamina. Here it is.

What is the “Chelsea” CrossFit workout?

Whether you’re a CrossFit beginner or not, at some stage, you’ll come across benchmark workouts. Benchmark WODs are standardized workouts from CrossFit HQ that get rolled out within the community throughout the year.

The idea is to go as hard as you can to test your abilities across various areas. This one is an original bodyweight workout and will test your functional strength. Each WOD gets a name and never changes, so you can return to it and re-test whenever you wish.

Chelsea

EMOM 30 (every minute on the minute)

Image 1 of 3
an illo of a man doing a pull up
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Your goal is to complete the 30 reps within one minute and repeat for 30 rounds, totaling 30 minutes. If you’re unable to complete all movements within the 60 seconds, take a full minute to recover, then go again.

Try to complete as many of the 30 rounds as you can. If you’re unable to hit the reps within the first 7 minutes, scale to 3 pull-ups, 8 push-ups and 12 air squats. For a more advanced workout, wear a weighted vest.

I tried the “Chelsea” CrossFit WOD — here’s what happened

The first thing to do is imagine the total rep count by the end of this workout. Without scaling the reps, you’ll complete 150 pull-ups, 300 push-ups, and 450 bodyweight squats. That’s a whole lot of volume.

I managed to complete the full 30 minutes, scaled, which means I kept the reps as programmed but modified the exercises. You can do either, or both.

I found I could maintain the 5, 10, and 15 reps with 20 seconds to spare every round when performing the pull-ups jumping and kipping, and doing push-ups from the knees (after the first few rounds of full push-ups). The squats remained unmodified.

Although the workout programming suggests assessing at the 7-round mark, I saved myself a lot of pain by scaling early before I burned myself out, knowing I’d slow down immediately after a few rounds otherwise. Aim for a consistent, maintainable pace rather than going hard and leading with the ego only to drop off.

I can tell you with certainty that you don’t want to be the hero and struggle early, leaving yourself with no rest before the next round. You’ll quickly fall behind and then fatigue by racing to catch up. I’d aim for 10 to 20 seconds of rest each minute.

My coach advised jumping pull-ups (jumping up to the bar) or kipping (if you already have it in your arsenal) if you don’t have strict pull-ups, rather than opting for banded, because getting in and out of the band wastes valuable time.

You can try box push-ups or wall push-ups (placing your hands on a box, bench, or wall to elevate your upper body) if the full variation or knee push-ups aren’t working for you.

Try to avoid rushing your squats. Move fast, but aim for full depth (at least parallel) and full extension as you stand, rather than bouncing up and down. A common pitfall includes lowering the chest and leaning forward; instead, keep your weight in your heels, lift your chest, and maintain proper form.

After completing Chelsea, the next-day DOMs were insane, and it took a few days of gentle hot yoga to bring me back to life. Working with your body weight is the ultimate test of functional, foundational strength and will provide you with a brilliant benchmark for the future.

It’s a reminder that three simple push, pull, and squat exercises can provide a beasting of a full-body workout without weights, machines, or fussy programming.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Fitness Accessories
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 330 deals
Filters
Arrow
Primasole folding yoga mat
(Green)
1
PRIMASOLE 【Amazon Limited...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
2
Gaiam Reversible Yoga Mat,...
Walmart
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
3
Gaiam Kids' Yoga Mat -...
Target
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
4
Gaiam Stay-Put Yoga Mat...
CVS Health
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
5
Gaiam Stay-Put Yoga Mat...
CVS
View
Primasole folding yoga mat
(Pink)
6
Primasole 【Amazon Limited...
Amazon
View
Primasole folding yoga mat
(Brown)
7
PRIMASOLE 【Amazon Limited...
Amazon
View
Primasole folding yoga mat
(Coral)
8
PRIMASOLE 【Amazon Limited...
Amazon
View
Yoga Mats
(Turquoise)
9
Yoga Mat LIFEFIT SLIMFIT
Amazon
View
Primasole folding yoga mat
(Red)
10
Primasole Folding Travel Yoga...
Amazon
$24.99
View
Show more
Sam Hopes
Sam Hopes
Senior Fitness Writer, Fitness and Mobility Coach

Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.

Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.

Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a photo of a woman with abs sat on an exercise mat holding dumbbells
3 moves, no sit-ups — try this 15-minute dumbbell workout to build a strong core and hips
woman doing plank exercise
Forget the gym — you only need 15 minutes and this equipment-free workout to build full-body muscle and core strength
Woman in black workout clothes performing a side lunge on her left leg outdoors against a concrete background
3 moves, no weights — this 15-minute bodyweight workout builds muscle and and boosts metabolism
woman doing plank exercise
Who needs weights? This bodyweight workout strengthens your whole body in 20 minutes
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
Forget the gym — you just need 15 minutes and these 5 bodyweight moves to build full-body strength and boost your stamina
Man performing a plank with one leg raised during bodyweight workout on exercise mat outdoors
Calisthenics coach says this is the 20-minute workout you need to build full-body strength and boost fitness
Latest in Fitness
the Orbea Denna on a gravel track
Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
a photo of the Nike Vomero 18 running shoe
Nike Vomero 18 review
Woman performing yoga crow pose while touching noses with dog on yoga mat during yoga class
I just did a puppy yoga class for the first time — here’s what happened
a photo of a woman with strong abs
Forget weights and sit-ups — this 10-minute standing ab workout will blast your core
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
Latest in Features
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Can’t sleep through the night? A new mattress could be the solution — here’s why
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
I’ve been using Apple Intelligence for 3 months — here are 5 features I use every day
A man in a blue t shirt holds his head in his hands and sits on the edge of his bed because he can&#039;t sleep due to intrusive thoughts and needs to try cognitive shuffling for sleeping
Intrusive thoughts keeping you awake? Try this ER doctor ‘brain hack’ to fall asleep quickly
More about fitness
the Orbea Denna on a gravel track

Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
Ublives black compression boots with control pad

I used compression boots while marathon training to see if they really work — here’s what I found
Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025

Southampton vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
See more latest
Most Popular
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away
An older woman sleeping deeply on her side with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top right corner
Deep sleep repairs the brain and body — but do you get enough? Experts weighs in
Rubber gloves hands holding a spray bottle and cleaning brush over white mattress surface
3 tricks professional mattress cleaners swear by for getting rid of urine and sweat stains
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Can’t sleep through the night? A new mattress could be the solution — here’s why
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
A couple in a Sleep Number smart bed
Five ways a Smart Bed can supercharge your sleep
iPhone 15 Pro Max with the NY times app in front of an underground sign
I commute an hour to work each day — these 5 apps make the time go by quickly
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
I’ve been using Apple Intelligence for 3 months — here are 5 features I use every day
Manus logo on phone next to AI
Manus AI is the new challenger to DeepSeek — everything you need to know
Simon Rex in Red Rocket
3 best free movies on Tubi with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes