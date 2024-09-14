Huge Nike end of summer sale — 11 deals I'd shop this weekend from $39

There's an abundance of fall-ready bargains available in Nike's latest clearance sale. Whether you’re looking for something fleeced to keep you warm or a brand new pair of sneakers to incentivize you to stay active in the cold weather, there’s variety on sale that we've collated in this roundup.

One of the top picks on our list below are the Nike Metcon 9s for $104 at Nike. These made our list of the best cross training shoes, and at a discounted price, you can’t really beat it. They provide both stability and comfort in a variety of workouts including HIIT and strength training. Plus, they do an exceptional job at keeping you grounded.

We might not be in the throes of winter yet, but it’s never too early to get wrapped up and kitted out with the best sneakers and apparel, especially when there’s impressive discounts to take advantage of. Here’s the 11 deals I’d recommend grabbing in this end of summer Nike sale. Plus, remember to use coupon code "LOCKITIN" on orders of $150 or more to save an extra 25%.

Best Nike deals

Nike High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts (Women's): was $65 now $39 @ Nike

It may be cooling down outside, but workouts are sure to warm you up. These 8” biker shorts boast an InfinaLock fabric that offers firm support for the gym, yoga mat, or studio. Plus, there’s six pockets (that’s right, six) to keep everything you need before and after your workout and an extra-wide waistband for maximum support.

Nike Elemental Premium Duffel Bag 45L (Unisex): was $80 now $48 @ Nike

Travel in style and within budget with this sleek Nike duffel bag with an impressive 38% saving. While the two other colorways are still full price, this ashen slate brings a modern look to weekend trips away or just heading down to the gym. You can choose between a detachable shoulder strap and padded dual handles to suit your needs.

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Fitted Jacket (Women’s): was $135 now $49 @ Nike

Offering support and comfort during your yoga sessions, the Nike luxe fitted jacket is the perfect option for layering up in cold weather. Plus, the Dri-FIT technology keeps sweat away and you comfortable for longer. With 62% off, it’s a massive saving.

Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie (Unisex): was $90 now $49 @ Nike

The Solo Swoosh hoodie is perfect for both men and women given its laid-back look and loose fit. The front pocket will keep your hands warm through the colder months and the hood has a drawcord that will ensure you stay suitably wrapped up.

Nike Air Max SC Shoes (Women's): was $90 now $67 @ Nike

The Nike Air Max SC’s offer an old school look, but with added comfort. Lightweight cushioning makes them durable for all-day wear and the mix of materials makes it a comfy choice of sneakers. There’s a variety of colorways on sale, with varying discount prices.

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $125 now $81 @ Nike

These Tech Fleece Joggers are both comfy and warm, which is the perfect combination for fall weather while maintaining the sleek design of Nike. With 34% off, it’s a soft, streamlined, and cozy look that comes at a discount price without sacrificing the style.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Shoes (Men's): was $105 now $88 @ Nike

These mid vintage sneakers from Nike summon the retro style with a modern twist. There’s a leather and synthetic upper for both comfort and support. Plus, in colder weather, it’s always a benefit not to have your ankles exposed. A throwback to ‘77 in a simple colorway.

Nike Metcon 9 PRM Workout Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $104 @ Nike

The Metcon 9’s are the workout shoes of the moment. I know that because I use them myself for working out in the gym and I’ve never felt so supported, grounded, yet impressively comfy. The Hyperlift plate in the heel is larger than the 8s, offering more stability no matter the workout.

Nike ACG PrimaLoft "Skull Peak" Storm-FIT Jacket (Men's): was $265 now $129 @ Nike

The Storm-FIT Jacket is a solid companion for tackling the fall and winter weather. With an oversized fit, you can layer under it with ease and the full-length storm flap is the star of the show keeping the cold out and the warm in. Note: Use coupon "LOCKITIN" at checkout to get this price. A unisex reversible vest is also on sale for $113.

Nike Swoosh Puffer Oversized Parka (Women's): was $360 now $131 @ Nike

A luxurious full-length parka at half price, the Swoosh Puffer will have you bundled up while still feeling fashionable. The Nike Therma-FIT technology helps regulate your natural temperature to help keep you warm when it’s getting cold outside. There’s plenty of pockets too, so you won’t have to layer up a bag on top. Note: Use coupon "LOCKITIN" at checkout to get this price.