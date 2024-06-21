Forget running — this 15-minute walking workout is low-impact and will boost your metabolism

If running isn't your thing or you need a cardio workout that doesn't require leaving the house, you'll love the convenience and benefits of walking workouts. We've found a 15-minute, all-standing, no-repeat walking routine for you to try at home.

This routine, created by Lindsay Bomgren (known as @nourishmovelove on Instagram), is an excellent way to boost your step count in a fun and low-impact manner. Despite being low-impact, this workout is high-intensity, so grab a water bottle and a towel—things are about to heat up!

What the 15-minute walking workout below

This walking routine is formatted in a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) format, mixing 40 seconds of higher intensity walking based exercise with 10 seconds of rest. It's a great way to get you moving, increase your mobility, raise the heart rate and clock some steps.

Bomgren and her workout partner say they both clocked around 2,000 steps after the 15 minute walking routine. If you work toward a daily step count this workout is a helpful way to increase your steps in a short amount of time or close those rings on your Apple Watch.

But there isn't a need to get fixated on step count, research suggests step count doesn't matter when it comes to increasing your fitness and getting your heart rate up, but pace does. Which is what you'll get with this high-intensity indoor walking workout.

Screening the video on one of the best TV's or a laptop screen will allow you to follow along with Bomgren's demonstrations and get an in-person workout class feel from the comfort of your own home.

Including a 15-minute low-impact, high-intensity walking workout into your weekly fitness regime offers numerous benefits, especially if you want to increase your overall fitness without the need for equipment or repetitive routines.

One of the primary benefits is its positive effect on metabolism. Walking at a brisk pace under timed intervals can elevate your heart rate and increase calorie burn both during and after the workout. This is known as the afterburn effect, where your body continues to burn calories even after the exercise is complete, helping to boost your metabolic rate over time.

Another thing this style of walking workout can benefit is your mobility. Walking, especially with varied intensity and movements, helps keep the joints flexible and the muscles around them strong. This is particularly important for maintaining range of motion and reducing the risk of injury.

Think you've got 15 minutes of walking cardio in you? Let's go.