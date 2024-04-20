Boost your mobility and reduce stiffness in just 5 minutes with this 5-move stretching routine

Mobility exercises are something people of all ages should be tuning into. Why? It's a sure way to enhance joint flexibility, increase range of motion, and promote better posture and balance.

For older adults, maintaining mobility can help prevent falls and maintain independence as they age. For younger people, mobility work can improve exercise performance and help reduce the risk of injuries. Even those with sedentary lifestyles can benefit from incorporating mobility exercises into their routines to counteract the negative effects of sitting down for too long and improve overall movement patterns.

One of the great things about mobility exercises is that they don't require a significant amount of time to do. Just a few minutes each day can make a noticeable difference in joint mobility and overall movement quality.

Ideally, you should have one of the best yoga mats or a comfortable surface to perform the exercises on. Besides rolling out a mat, you are all set to try this five minute routine designed by fitness trainer, Shaina Fata.

What is the five move mobility routine?

It really is as simple as performing five different moves for 60-90 seconds long each. If you opt for spending 60 seconds on each move then the routine will be over in five minutes but if you like the effect one round has on you, feel free to complete a few rounds of the routine.

Below you will find a list of each exercise followed by a video showing Fata perform each exercise.

Shoulder drops

Side lunge to cossack squat

Lateral kick side bends

Child's pose to updog

Low lunge to half splits

One of the best things about doing a mobility routine like this is the convenience of it. You can perform these exercises virtually anywhere seeing as they require minimal space and equipment. Whether you're at home, in a busy gym, or traveling, you can incorporate mobility exercises into your day. Plus, the accessibility of mobility exercise also makes it easier to maintain consistency.

If you are big into your fitness, whether that be a team sport like basketball, or running or hitting the gym frequently, mobility plays a key role in your ease of movement and injury prevention. When you consistently use mobility exercises to increase your joint mobility and flexibility, you should start to feel like you can move more efficiently and effectively during workouts.

Engaging in a short mobility routine after an intense session of exercise can also help you to recover faster. Nobody likes to experience DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) but often we bring it on ourselves after neglecting to stretch out after a workout.

Aside from exercise performance and recovery, working on your mobility can have influential effects on your daily life. Improved joint mobility and flexibility translate into greater ease and comfort during everyday tasks, such as bending, reaching, and lifting. This enhanced functionality not only can improve your overall quality of life but also promote independence, especially for older adults.