Black Friday Saucony deals start from $7 — I’ve hand-picked the 13 best deals on running shoes, winter layers and more

Finding matching running tops and bottoms to go with my trainers often feels like a treasure hunt through my wardrobe. And when I’m not doing that, I’m battling a mountain of dirty running clothes in the laundry. That’s why I firmly believe you can never have too much running gear. Fortunately, Saucony has a range of running essentials on sale right now, including shoes, accessories, and winter layers, making it the perfect time to stock up for less.
For example, one of the best daily trainers to launch this year, the Saucony Women's Ride 17 (Stars & Stripes edition) is marked down to $89, taking a whole $51 off its original price. Also, for keeping your head nice and toasty on your winter runs, the Saucony Hurricane beanie has a 60% discount, meaning you'll only pay $9. There are even some seriously good deals on hiking boots, like these lightweight, waterproof Men's Ultra Ridge GTX boots on offer for $99, that's a 47% discount!
Check out the deals below and explore other discounted Saucony items. Before diving in, please note: if the deal price here doesn’t match what you see on the retailer’s site, make sure you’ve selected the specific color we’ve highlighted, as prices can vary by color.
Saucony Black Friday deals
The Saucony String Bag is a handy choice for race day, offering plenty of space for essentials like gels, hydration, layers, and post-run snacks. Available in vibrant yellow and red, it’s a steal at just $7!
Stay warm and comfortable during your winter runs with Saucony's Hurricane Beanie. Made from cozy fleece, it's perfect for chilly morning miles. Snag one in the punchy Vizired shade at a fantastic price today!
Keep your fingers warm on winter runs with the Hurricane Mitts, designed to combat the chill. Don’t miss out and save $21 now!
Flexibility and breathability are key in running shorts, and Saucony’s Men’s Stopwatch 5" Short offers both. Grab a pair today at over half off!
With cooler months upon us, longer sleeves are a must. Stay cozy and seen in the Saucony Women's Stopwatch Graphic Long Sleeve. Grab yours now before it’s gone!
This fitted workout top is perfect for daily runs or gym sessions. It features crossover back straps for a secure fit and a convenient slot to remove the internal pads. Save $17 and grab yours today!
Engineered for performance, the Saucony Men's Stopwatch Graphic Long Sleeve offers a tailored fit and enhanced 4-way stretch for improved mobility. Pick up a shirt in Cobalt Heather today and save $8!
Stay cozy on your way to and from the track with these fleece sweatpants, perfect for keeping the chill away. Snag a pair now and save $25!
The Men's Surge 3 features Saucony's PWRRUN+ foam, for enhanced comfort and energy return. Perfect for casual runners or those seeking a dependable daily trainer, this 33% discount is too good to pass up.
Like the men's version, the Women's Surge 3 features Saucony's PWRRUN+ foam for superior cushioning and energy return, ensuring a smooth and comfortable run. While not as heavily discounted as the men's, all color options for women are included in the sale!
With light cushioning and a snug, foot-hugging fit, the Saucony Tempus running shoe ensures smooth movement without the extra weight. Get yours now for under $100!
The Saucony Ride 17, features in our guide to the best running shoes for its versatility and suitability for runners of all levels. If you like to make a statement, the Stars and Stripes edition is a must-have—especially now, on sale for just $89!
Stay dry, protected, and comfortable on the trails and mountains with the Ultra Ridge GTX boots. Cushioned yet lightweight, they offer excellent traction for solid footing across any terrain. All colors are on sale now for under $100—don’t miss out!
