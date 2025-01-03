Apple is teaming up with Strava — and subscribers can try Fitness Plus for free

Apple and Strava are teaming up. To attract workout enthusiasts over to Apple Fitness Plus , Apple’s exercise- and wellness-focused subscription service, new and current Strava subscribers can unlock a free three-month trial, which includes access to an enormous library of 4K video content.

This isn’t the first time Cupertino teamed up with a heavyweight in the fitness space. For 2024, Apple partnered with Anytime Fitness , one of the largest gym franchises in the U.S. to offer members free trials of Fitness Plus. Now, Strava users can take the subscription service for a trial run.

Apple also unveiled four new workout programs arriving on Fitness Plus next Monday (January 6), including one for pickleball enthusiasts and another aimed at strength training. Find details on the Apple x Strava collab and all the new wellness content below.

Apple x Strava collaboration details

Strava is one of the best apps for stats-obsessed workout enthusiasts , and you’ll need to be a current or newly signed up Strava subscriber to take advantage of this collab. It's presently available to folks in Australia, Canada, the U.K. and the U.S.

Strava’s premium subscription costs $11.99 a month or $79.99 for the year for a personal account. Sadly, folks using Strava’s free basic plan are not eligible for the three-month Fitness Plus trial.

You’ll also need to own an Apple Watch running watchOS 11.2; here’s a list of models compatible with the latest OS . Finally, be sure to update Strava to its latest version to access the offer.

Just to be clear, Apple currently offers new Fitness Plus users a free month to try out the service before buying; signing up as a Strava subscriber doesn’t add three additional months but rather extends the trial to three months total.

(Image credit: Apple)

How much does Fitness Plus cost? About the same as Strava: $9.99 a month or $79.99 for the year. Once you get access, you can choose from more than 6,500 videos aimed at popular workout types, like HIIT, Yoga and cycling, as well as content geared toward improving meditation, relaxation and sleep.

The Apple x Strava collaboration also means better Fitness Plus workout data integration within the Strava app. More specifically, recording a Fitness Plus workout session using Strava now results in additional post-exercise summary details, including the episode, trainer and more to complement your training stats (see above).

New Fitness Plus workout programs coming in January

In addition to teaming up with Strava, Apple also unveiled four new workout programs launching in Fitness Plus in January 2025, including one aimed at helping pickleball enthusiasts improve their strength, endurance and agility. Taught by pickleball legend Catherine Parenteau with a focus on off-court training, the program offers exercises and tips based on her training regimen to help you shellac your opponents.

A new three-week strength training program in Apple Fitness Plus also looks promising. With a different focus each week, the program targets all the major muscle groups by way of 12 30-minute sessions.

For Yogis, there's a new Yoga Peak Poses workshop designed to help you improve your form for three challenging poses: Crow, Twisted Hand to Big Toe and Dancer.

Lastly, a new Breathing Meditation program consists of five 10-minute sessions to help you manage stress, increase energy levels and improve focus. This brings the total number of meditation themes in Fitness Plus to 12. Others focus on sound, sleep and calming energy.