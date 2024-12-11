5 biggest wearables predictions for 2025 — Apple Watch Ultra 3, Samsung AR glasses and more

What new wearables can we expect in 2025? From a possible trio of new Apple Watches to a sleek pair of Samsung smart glasses to a redesigned Galaxy Ring, the Year of the Snake is tipped to be a blockbuster in the wild world of wearable technology.

Of course, 2024 was no slouch. We saw the debut of Samsung's first Galaxy smart ring, a true competitor to well-established and Oura Ring (which also got a refresh). The Google Pixel Watch series blossomed in its third iteration with the addition of a larger, longer-lasting 45mm model.

In addition, Samsung rolled out its first rugged Wear OS smartwatch in the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Oh, and the flagship Apple Watch 10 debuted sporting a slimmer, lighter profile with sleep apnea detection.

But all of that's in the rearview mirror. Now, it's time to look ahead to 2025 and the likely releases that will keep us on the edge of our seats.

1. Samsung Galaxy AR glasses

(Image credit: WalkingCat)

There's a very good possibility that we'll see Samsung's forthcoming augmented reality (AR) glasses launch sooner rather than later, with reports hinting at a January 2025 debut. At the very least we should get a tease at the event.

Similar to Meta's Ray Ban AR glasses, these high-tech specs are rumored to be sleek and stylish and meant for daily wearing.

Feature-wise, expect the Galaxy Glasses (I'm guessing the name) to play nicely with other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem, including the best Samsung phones and the Samsung Galaxy Ring, with a heavy emphasis on AI-backed features and gesture controls. Industry experts also expect that you'll be able to use the wearable to pay for items via some form of Google Pay.

We should know more soon. Rumors suggest that Samsung will launch the brand's Extended Reality (XR) platform, which the new smart glasses will run on, later this month.

2. Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3

(Image credit: Future)

I can't lie. I was a bit disappointed when Apple's fall product announcements didn't include a refresh of the Apple Watch Ultra or SE lines. Based on the brand's prior launch cycles, both devices seemed likely.

The first Apple Watch Ultra launched in 2022 with the Ultra 2 refresh coming a year later in 2023. Similarly, the Apple Watch SE first debuted in 2020 with the SE 2 following in 2022. Clearly, annual and bi-annual updates for both of those lines are no longer the norm.

Or maybe Cupertino is simply cooking up something extra special and groundbreaking for the refresh of both lines? Either way, I expect to see an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE 3 arrive in the fall of 2025.

With the current-gen SE selling for $100 off the week of Black Friday and beyond, it's obvious that retailers are trying to clear out inventory. So, what will Apple's new budget-friendly smartwatch model offer? Apple Watch SE 3 rumors suggest the case material may switch from metal to plastic to keep costs and weight down.

There are also hints that the new device will launch at $149 which is coincidentally the same price the SE 2 was just going for after discounts. Hmm. Finally, a larger case size option may be on offer. Better even yet, we may see the Apple Watch SE 3 launch with a new iPhone SE model as soon as Spring 2025. The Ultra 3, meanwhile, will more likely make its debut in the fall.

Unlike the SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumors are less plentiful. The good news is that there's a very strong possibility both of these new devices will support Apple Intelligence, bringing the company's best AI tools to your wrist.

3. Apple Watch Series 11

(Image credit: Future)

While we're on the subject of Apple Watches, I might as well acknowledge the fact that an Apple Watch Series 11 is all but certain to debut in 2025, and likely with some cool Apple Intelligence-based features showcased. Unlike the SE and the Ultra, Apple has refreshed the flagship smartwatch line every year for a decade straight and I don't expect that to change in the coming year.

However, like the Apple Watch Ultra 3, details on the Series 11 are scant. Still, I can wishfully speculate. There's been a lot of chatter about MicroLED technology lately. And for good reason. The standard Apple Watch line has been stuck at the same battery life for years.

Like the original model from 2014, the current Apple Watch Series 10 boasts just 18 hours of battery under normal operating conditions. A switch to MicroLED screens could change that. Not only is the technology notably more power efficient than OLED but a move to MicroLED could also bring about improvements to screen brightness, resolution, saturation and color accuracy.

There's also been reports that Apple has been investigating ways to bring blood pressure monitoring and perhaps even blood-glucose tracking to the Apple Watch, but there's no definitive timetable.

4. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

(Image credit: Samsung)

It seems like only yesterday Samsung debuted its first smart ring when in reality, the Galaxy Ring was launched in January 2024. Of course, we had to wait until summertime to finally get our hands on one. When we did, it impressed us, earning the team's respect as the best Oura Ring alternative.

The finger-based wearable may still be wet behind the ears but rumors of a follow-up abound. According to one leaker, the Galaxy Ring 2 will sport a thinner and lighter design with better battery life and additional features. Specifics are notably lacking, though.

While we may get a sneak peek at the ring during the expected January launch of the Samsung S25 smartphone, my guess is we'll have to wait several months more before the product is actually available for purchase.

5. No new Fitbits

(Image credit: Future)

Google went ahead and put the kibosh on the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa smartwatch lines in 2024. In 2025, I expect more of the same. As of writing, only the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3, mid-range Fitbit Charge 6 and kid-centric Fitbit Ace LTE remain.

So, which will be the next Fitbit model to have the plug pulled? I'd rather not speculate, though the ACE is less than a year old, so I doubt it will be that. Either way, the end for the Inspire and Charge lines will be unceremonious and likely go mostly unacknowledged by Google. This is all to say, I don't expect a Fitbit Inspire 4 or Fitbit Charge 7 in 2025. (Though I'll be pleasantly surprised if I'm wrong).