You could soon get Apple Fitness Plus free with your gym membership — here’s how

Apple Fitness Plus is teaming up with fast-growing gym franchise Anytime Fitness in what is the first major push for embracing Apple's workout service at an in-person health club.

Starting December 1, Anytime Fitness members will get Fitness Plus for free, as well as new coaching using Fitness Plus data and class recommendations within the Anytime Fitness app. Existing Fitness Plus subscribers who also belong to Anytime Fitness will be able to merge their memberships, and those who don't yet use Anytime Fitness will able to trial the gym for 30 days free.

Normally, a membership for Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99/month or $79.99 annually. You do get up to three months free when you purchase a new Apple device such as an Apple Watch. But once it's up, you'll need to pay to use Apple's fitness service on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV (or Apple Watch for audio-based content like Time to Walk and Time to Run.)

I know that I've mostly stuck to at-home fitness since the pandemic. The best workout apps are better than ever, offering thousands of workout classes ranging in time, difficulty and modality. Many of these classes don't even require any additional equipment, though there is home gym equipment for every budget.

But there are limitations to only working out at home. If you're training for certain goals, want to diversify your exercise routine or feel motivated by working out in a group environment, a gym membership can go a long way. What's more, a gym like Anytime Fitness may have trainers or coaches who can help guide you on your fitness journey.

(Image credit: Anytime Fitness / Apple)

The guidance from the new Apple Fitness Plus and Anytime Fitness will exist in the Anytime Fitness app. Your profile will show your Apple Watch ring progress if you've paired your smartwatch (though Fitness Plus now works without an Apple Watch) as well as recommended Fitness Plus classes. Real Anytime Fitness coaches are also available to suggest workout routines that align with what you're looking for out of your workouts.

Anytime Fitness locations already offered GymKit-compatible workout machines, but this new Fitness Plus partnership makes your iPhone and Apple Watch better gym accessories than before. And now that's without having to pay for both a gym membership and workout app subscription simultaneously, in this case.

As for the cost of an Anytime Fitness membership, pricing varies by location. I looked up the price of some gyms near me, and it seems like the average is between $50 and $60 per month for US locations. It's important to note that Anytime Fitness has more than 5,500 locations spanning 42 countries, though. The Apple Fitness Plus integration will also only be available for members of US and Canada locations at first, going into effect on December 1.