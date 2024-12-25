3 best Christmas CrossFit workouts to kick off the holidays — I tried them, and you only need 8 minutes

These CrossFit WODs (workout of the day) are the perfect muscle-torching, full-body metabolic conditioning workouts you need to try if you’re short on ideas over the holidays. I’ve tried plenty over the years, and these are three of my top CrossFit corkers worth adding to your routine.
Plucked from WODwell, a treasure trove for the best CrossFit workouts, I’ve included a mix for those who might not have much equipment to hand. And if you like to work out with a mate, you’ve got to try “Mr and Mrs Claus.”
Get your bestie ready and buckle up. These are about to get brutal.
1. Deck the Halls
Deck the halls with sweat using this 8-minute AMRAP (as many rounds as possible)
- 20 double-unders
- 10 wall balls (20/14 lb)
- 5 strict Pull-Ups
Jumping rope
Pull-ups
Wall balls
Perform 20 double-unders, 10 wall balls and 5 strict pull-ups, and repeat for as many rounds as possible.
I recommend getting your hands on the best jump ropes for cross training before you get to work, and if you haven’t got double-unders banked, just aim for 40 single-unders. Here’s how to perform wall balls and strict pull-ups step-by-step.
Remember, the weights are just guidelines, so pick a load you can maintain across the rounds. Try these pull-up variations if you haven’t got a strict pull-up yet, or learn Australian pull-ups, which is my favorite alternative for beginners. Your score is the total number of rounds and reps.
2. Mr and Mrs Claus
Grab a mate and try this partner AMRAP for 12 minutes
- 6 calorie (air) bike
- 120-meter row
Assault bike
Rowing
Work “You go, I go” style with one person working and the other resting. Perform as many rounds as you can in 12 minutes, splitting the work between you, or working alone for full or half reps if you're going solo.
Your score is the total number of rounds and reps. Aim for fast splits and an all-out effort on the bike and row, hitting under 20 seconds for each if you can.
You can reduce calories and/or distance to scale the workout down. If you still want to give the workout a try but don’t have a rower or bike, WODwell suggests substituting with a 120-meter ski erg or 100-meter run. You could also aim for 30 double-unders (or 60 single-unders), mixing and matching where you can.
3. Santa Shoulders
Given the time he spends hauling sacks of presents around the world, he's got to be packing some serious boulder shoulders. Here's how to grow yours like Santa.
3 rounds for time
- 8 Ruck hand-release push-ups (30/20 lb)
- 8-meter crocodile crawls
- 8 Sandbag shoulder-to-shoulder presses (60/40 lb, 30/20 lb)
- 8 Sandbag plank pull-throughs (60/40 lb, 30/20 lb)
Push-up
Crocodile walk
Sandbag to shoulder
Plank pull-through
You can take the “ruck” (rucksack) away and go for plated or weighted vest push-ups, regular push-ups, or hand-release push-ups (learn how to do a push-up properly here), and replace the sandbag with a dumbbell or kettlebell if you prefer.
I recommend refreshing your crocodile crawl, also known as alligator drags, and plank pull-through technique before getting stuck in.
Your score is the time on the clock once you’ve completed your rounds. Increase the rounds as necessary or add or reduce load, depending on your fitness.
Hand-release means lifting both hands away from the ground for a moment at the bottom of the push-up and then pressing upward again. To perform shoulder-to-shoulder presses, start with the sandbag or another weight on one shoulder, then press it up overhead and onto the other shoulder. One lift is one rep.
