11 Nathan Sports running gear deals I’d buy right now starting at $6

No matter how casual or serious a runner you are, owning good quality and functional running gear is a game changer. From phone holders to sweat-wicking clothing to hydration backpacks, Nathan Sports has it all and right now they have a huge Labor Day sale happening online.

I've had the pleasure of testing out some Nathan Sports apparel on my runs this year and was very impressed with the performance of the brand's various products. For example, the Pinnacle FeatherLite 1.5 Liter Hydration Vest, which has been my go-to lightweight run vest over summer, is on sale for 25% off.

Other top sale items I'd recommend include breathable short sleeve shirts for $20, cushioned low socks for just $6, and 12 Liter Hydration Packs for $112, marked down from $200. Check out these deals and more below.

Nathan Sports deals

Speed Tab Low Socks: was $16 now $6 @ Nathan Sports

No one wants to experience chafing or blisters while running, which is why Nathan Sports has designed tabs on the front and back of the ankle to avoid this. With added arch support to prevent cramping and cushioned heels these socks are designed to deliver comfort no matter how many miles you plan to cover.

Qualifier Short Sleeve Shirt (Women's): was $50 now $20 @ Nathan Sports

Sweat-wicking and quick drying are two things you want to find in a running top and the Nathan Sports Qualifier Short Sleeve Shirt prioritizes both in its design. Its flat lock seams are there to minimize chafing and the tapered fit gives this tee a flattering finish.

Interval Crop Top (Women's): was $55 now $22 @ Nathan Sports

Perfect for summer running, this Nathan Sports racer back crop is designed to wear over a sports bra and will provide a full range of motion as well as wick sweat away. Thanks to the flatlock seams you'll avoid unwanted chafing on those hot and sweaty summer days.

Summit Polarized Running Sunglasses: was $60 now $24 @ Nathan Sports

This pair of sunnies from Nathan Sports offers a more relaxed fit than other running sunglasses on the market but doesn't slack on performance — thanks to the polarized lenses these glasses protect your eyes from the rays, reduce glare and improve visibility. Plus the soft-feel grip coating on the frames will enhance the overall comfort while wearing them.

Run Cool Stash Hat: was $35 now $26 @ Nathan Sports

Ever been so hot on a run you wish you had ice cold water dripping down your face to keep cool? Well, the hidden pockets on the Run Cool Stash cap are specially designed to store ice cubes. Alternatively, the pockets also work as a secure spot to clip strobe lights onto when running in low-light conditions. Nathan Sports know how to think smarter, not harder.

Front Runner Shorts 3.0 (Women's): was $70 now $28 @ Nathan Sports

Experience support and freedom while getting your miles in wearing these 2-in-1 shorts from Nathan Sports. Equipped with two pockets on the interior shorts and one zip-up pocket on the rear exterior of the shorts, you can easily store away your small essentials such as house keys, debit card and gels.

Peak Hydration Waist Pack: was $40 now $30 @ Nathan Sports

This is a compact solution to carrying water with you on your runs. The quick adjust waist belt is convenient to clip the pack on and off, it holds a 22oz flask and can even store your phone inside a stash pocket. Plus there is even a spot to attach a flashlight to enhance your visibility.

Dash Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 (Men's): was $50 now $37 @ Nathan Sports

This basic yet functional running tee for men is designed with a 'TriDry' fabric which combines nylon, polyester and an elastane yarn to create a soft feel, fast drying and extremely breathable shirt. With the four-way stretch you'll feel as free as a bird while eating up your miles.

Essential 7" Shorts 2.0 (Men's): was $65 now $48 @ Nathan Sports

Basic, stylish and practical running shorts you won't want to miss out on grabbing while on sale. This pair of men's Essential 7" inseam shorts are quick drying, stretchy, and packed with six pockets for storing your small essentials.

Pinnacle FeatherLite 1.5 Liter Hydration Vest: was $110 now $82 @ Nathan Sports

This running vest has been my favorite piece of running apparel this summer. It really does feel feather light to wear in comparison to other vests I've tested, offers plenty of pockets for storing all sorts and comes with a 14oz soft flask. Just make sure you check the sizing guide so the vest sits nice and secure on your upper body during runs.

TrailMix 2.0 12 Liter Hydration Pack: was $200 now $112 @ Nathan Sports

Perfect for trail running, this breathable hydration vest comes with a 1.5L Hydration Hydrapak Bladder, plus a hose tube to make slurping on the go that big bit easier. It's super spacious and kitted out with multiple pockets to store extras such as gels, snacks, sunglasses, a hat and trekking poles.

