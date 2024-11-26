Score! The golf launch monitor I use all the time is affordable for Black Friday

This is the best time of year to get crazy Black Friday golf deals. And we're not just talking about clubs — other big-ticket items like launch monitors are also on sale during the major shopping event.

In fact, Amazon has a launch monitor I reviewed recently and continue to use almost daily, called the Garmin Approach R10, on sale for $488. It usually sells for a whopping $599, so this deal is a severe price drop.

For less than you'll spend on a modern video game system, you can get a tool to analyze your golf shots and let you play simulated rounds in your home or outside with a net. For me, it's a no-brainer to get the golf launch monitor.

Garmin Approach R10: was $599 now $488 at Amazon This is the Black Friday deal I'm most excited about because it's a device I use all the time. Whenever I want to hit the backyard golf practice area, the Approach R10 comes with me. It provides feedback on my swing while letting me know how far I've hit the ball. Plus, it allows me to have fun playing simulated golf when I don't have time to get to the course. This price is a tremendous value for anyone looking to get a golf simulator without breaking the bank.

I went deep into the nuts and bolts of the launch monitor in our Garmin Approach R10 review, but I will say that I greatly liked it. I gave it a 4-star rating, which I don't hand out lightly. Some of the standout features are the reliable accuracy and wealth of data it offers, the incredible volume of golf courses you can play, and its portability.

I tested the launch monitor's ability to track club head speed, club face angle, club path angle, angle of attack, ball speed, launch angle, launch direction, spin axis, spin rate, apex height, smash factor, carry distance, total distance and deviation distance. They were all on a par with more expensive trackers, which is crazy considering some start at $5,000.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The price is another positive thing that pops out thanks to this Black Friday deal. At $488, the barrier to entry is far more reasonable for even casual golfers who want something fun to do with their friends. And for the serious golfer, there's no faster way to improve your swing than by knowing exactly what you're doing incorrectly.

It's not without minor flaws, such as the amount of space you need to use it, but the lower price mitigates those tradeoffs.

While it feels weird to quote myself, this line from my review really sums up my thoughts: "Overall, I love the Garmin Approach R10 and plan to keep using it as a tool to improve my golf game."