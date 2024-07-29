Oura Ring new upgrade just leaked that surpasses the Galaxy Ring

Meal tracking can be a great way to eat healthier and potentially lose weight. The accountability of knowing what you eat helps you eat less. I lost 60 pounds in the past by simply tracking everything I consumed and keeping a calorie deficit. Not only that, but knowing what you eat and when you eat can be a great way to see how food impacts your sleep.

Android Authority did an APK teardown that looked at the code for an upcoming release of the Oura app. The publication spotted a new feature coming to Oura Ring that could make losing weight easier and more productive.

Essentially, it looks like the Oura Ring will offer meal-tracking features to help you keep an eye on what you've eaten throughout the day. Based on the code, it appears the new feature will let you track your meals in the Oura app, which sounds useful enough on its own.

However, it'll also let you see how your meals and meal times affect your circadian rhythm. This is invaluable information for sleeping and determining how eating affects your ability to rest well. Like every new technology released in 2024, it will use AI to analyze the items in your meals to give you this information.

If you don't like the AI features, you can also log your meals manually, though you'll sacrifice the analysis, which could be an okay tradeoff for some users who want to know what they're eating.

(Image credit: Android Authority / Oura)

Unfortunately, the code didn't hint at a release window for the new features. However, since the code is already implemented into the app and Android Authority managed to capture screenshots of the feature's setup process, it's probably far along and should be coming soon.

It'll be interesting to see if Samsung offers a similar feature at some point with its Galaxy Ring, as the last thing it wants is to be left behind by the more established Oura. There were rumors going into the launch that Galaxy Ring meal features were coming, but they didn't launch with the device.

