I just drove 100 miles in the Ford Mach-E GT — Tesla Model Y has some serious competition

Ford's Mach-E 2024 has been given the GT treatment, further bridging the gap between modern EV performance and Mustang's sportscar roots. Outfitted with a new rear e-motor meant to rival the likes of the Tesla Model Y, this year's Mach-E GT is meant to make a practical SUV a bit more fun to drive — and I got to see if accomplishes that goal for myself.

The Mach-E GT introduces a couple of upgrades over the regular 'ol Mach-E. It now goes from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and can run a 1/4 mile in just 11.8 seconds, making it one of the speedier EVs you'll see on the road. For reference, the Model Y goes from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds.

Although the 480hp is the same compared to last year's Mach-E GT, Ford managed to increase the torque to 700 pounds from 600 pounds, thanks to the the e-motor developed and manufactured in house. This motor also lowers production cost (which has apparently been passed on to the customer) and is easier to service.

Taking the Mach-E GT for a ride in the greater Seattle area, I got to put Ford's new motor to work. As someone who isn't yet totally acquainted with the world of EVs, I found the Mach-E GT rather intuitive to start driving, and once I acclimated to the controls on the 15.5-inch vertical touchscreen display, I was zipping around like a local.

My route took me through the bustling city, flat farmland, covered forests and winding mountains. All the while, the Mach-E GT provided a comfortable ride courtesy of the Ford Performance front seats, Brembo front brakes and MagneRide damping suspension that come standard on all versions of the Mach-E GT going forward — even the entry-level GT that costs $53,995.

That's a massive $14,000 premium to jump from the baseline Ford Mach-E, but one that makes a difference when you factor in nearly double the horsepower, double the torque, AWD and up to a 320-mile range with the extended range battery for the GT. The comparable performance trim of the Model Y is $54,130, for reference.

As I drove, I noticed the range of my GT model varied. That was likely thanks to the cloud-based intelligent range feature that gives you a more accurate range estimate based on my route, changing traffic, and even my driving habits. While following the route, I also was shown nearby EV charging options should I need to refuel, including the now-compatible Tesla supercharger stations.

The biggest battery drain of my trip, as to be expected, came on the highway. I started pushing the car's speed, accelerating smoothly through the on-ramp. When I went to change lanes, I pressed my right foot down on the pedal with a bit more weight to pull ahead of the car I intended to pass. Once settled in, I enabled BlueCruise self-driving technology to keep my lane and speed in check relative to the cars around me. BlueCruise could also safely change lanes on my behalf in just a few seconds.

I didn't have to worry much about the car's cargo capacity, since I was only test driving it for an afternoon, but I was surprised to learn that the Mach-E GT has 64.4 cubic feet of storage with the rear seats down. That's slighly less than the 72.1 cubic feet offered by the Model Y, but still plenty spacious.

Despite dealing with the mercurial Seattle weather, the Mach-E GT 2024 made for a fun ride. It has all the practicality you'd need for getting around on a day-to-day basis, but begs to be driven fast. I know that's not a need for everyone shopping for an EV, and certainly not at the price point, but if you're performance-minded I can guarantee you this year's Mach-E GT won't disappoint.