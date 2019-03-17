Who Will Die in Game of Thrones Season 8? Here Are Our Predictions

Game of Thrones’ final season kicks off on April 14, and it promises epic battles, shocking twists, and, of course, lots and lots of death.

HBO’s beloved adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy saga has a reputation for killing our favorite characters without warning, and now that key players like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark and Cersei Lannister are all getting ready to battle for the Iron Throne, the casualties will likely be plentiful. With that in mind, here are our predictions for who might bite the bullet (or rather, sword) in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Tyrion Lannister

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

It’s no secret that among the hundreds of characters that make up Game of Thrones, the quick-witted and sharp-tongued Tyrion is an audience favorite. But if there’s one thing that HBO has shown us throughout this series, it’s that it won’t hesitate to slaughter our favorites even those played by big-name actors (hey, remember Sean Bean?). That’s why the death we’re all dreading would be the death that most befits this series. It would be a resounding reminder that nobody is safe in the world of Westeros, no matter how popular.

— Monica Chin

Arya Stark

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

The younger Stark daughter will sacrifice herself to save the life of one of her surviving siblings, Sansa, Bran or Jon, in the penultimate or the final episode. She will die heroically and honorably, but she will die.

— Paul Wagenseil

Cersei Lannister

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

The Queen of Bad Decisions is now Queen of Westeros, but she still lets anger and ambition get the better of her. Cersei’s secret plot to dishonor her truce with Danerys will backfire, just as her plans to put Joffrey and then Tommen on the throne ended in her sons’ deaths. Perhaps Ellaria Sand, the only woman in Westeros more vengeful than Cersei, will deliver the fatal blow.

— Paul Wagenseil

Jamie Lannister

(Image credit: HBO)

Jamie Lannister’s redemption arc from would-be child killer and Kingslayer to noble man of honor is almost complete. The last act in his tale will be to sacrifice himself, maybe to protect Danerys from his own sister. It would be grimly ironic, but fitting, if Jaime ended up being the true hero of the entire saga.

— Paul Wagenseil

Euron Greyjoy

(Image credit: HBO)

The fearsome Yara has proven that she’ll stop at nothing to take the throne of the Iron Islands, even enlisting her people in a Targaryen’s war. Theon, back to his senses at last, is determined to prove his loyalty to his family, and though he may seem cowardly, he’s clearly willing to kill for those he loves (RIP Miranda). With the forces of Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, or whomever else survives the Great War in their debt, the Greyjoy siblings will likely return to the Iron Islands with formidable support. Poor Euron won’t stand a chance.

— Monica Chin

Jorah Mormont

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

Few people are as fiercely loyal to Daenerys Targaryen as Jorah, who saved his queen’s life multiple times and goes on a near-fatal journey to cure his greyscale just so he can serve her once again. As such, Jorah wouldn’t hesitate to sacrifice himself for the Mother of Dragons during the big battle for the Iron Throne.

— Mike Andronico

Grey Worm

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

Another one of Daenerys’ steadfastly loyal soldiers, Grey Worm is never one to flee from certain doom. He has some real stakes to worry about now, having finally sprung a romance with Missandei, but I don’t think that would stop him from taking a hit if it meant keeping Daenerys -- or his lover -- safe.

— Mike Andronico

Daenerys Targaryen

(Image credit: HBO)

I don’t think Daenerys will ever rule on the Iron Throne. Her entire journey is basically built upon that one goal, but wouldn’t it be ironic if she never got there? Along the way she has inspired so many with the way she has already ruled, and I believe that the people she inspired, like Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister will go on and attempt to shape Westeros in her name after she’s inevitably killed while committing some heroic act.

— Rami Tabari



