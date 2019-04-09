Sony's Bose Killers Are Now $260

Bargain shopping for discounts on the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones from Sony isn't always easy. But today Amazon is lessening the burden on your wallet.

Currently, Amazon has the renewed Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $259.99. That's $90 off their $349.99 list price and one of the best deals we've seen on these Editor's Choice headphones.

Sony has a leg up on the competition in terms of sound quality. In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we were impressed the headphones' dynamic soundstage. The thunderous production of Jay-Z's "Takeover" made the headphones trembling in ways only an avid headbanger would appreciate. The bass line became more infectious the longer we listened, as Jim Morrison's eerie vocal samples breathed life into each verse.

We're also fans of the headphones' battery, which guarantees up to 30 hours of playback on a full tank. There's also a ton of sound-customizing settings you can access via the free Sony Connect app. Simply put, these are the noise-cancelling headphones you've been looking for.



This Bose killer deal likely won't last long, so don't wait to grab them for a stellar price.