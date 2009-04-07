Touch Screen PSP 2 May Come by Holiday '09

Rumors continue to roll on about an updated PlayStation Portable, this time placing its release before Christmas.
Hardware refreshes and facelifts are common. Both the Nintendo DS and Sony PSP are on their third iterations, and now the word on the street is that a fourth from Sony is nearly upon us.
Pocket Gamer claims to have an inside source working on the device, which “will be far more similar to the iPhone than the current device.” While all three current PSP versions feature the same basic shape and layout, this upcoming one is said to have a sliding touch screen that will reveal the usual d-pad, buttons, and dual analog sticks.
Adding to Acclaim’s chief creative officer David Perry tweet regarding a UMD-less PSP2, the new handheld is said to rely on digital distribution. "I've been pounding on Sony for a long time to make the Playstation Portable relevant and not to let Apple stroll away with the portable game market," Perry said in late February. "Look at what Apple is doing now. Why are so many investors investing in Apple game development? Trying to pitch a PSP game to investors right now is brutal."
More details are to be revealed at this year’s E3 during June, Pocket Gamer believes, with a launch in time for the holiday season.
Hard to compare pages of games when DS is full of Hana Montana, and Barbie crap.
I have had a PSP for almost 2 years now (The Phatie) and a DS for almost 8 months now.
The DS is more oriented towards the younger crowd (That's what Nintendo is all about, kids bring more money) and the PSP is for the more mature audience.
I love the DS only for the fact that puzzle games are far more easy to play on it (It feels almost like using a PC mouse). I use my DS more often then my PSP (The DS holds the charge for a longer period of time before the battery drains out completely). It loads games faster then the PSP (A LOT faster). I adore the fact that all I have to do, when getting on the bus (Or when taking the metro) is just open the DS and start playing, once off the bus (or Metro) I close it and it can stay in a sleep mode for days.
BUT the DS is very, very, very underpowered!
Games that look amazing on the PSP, are UGLY on the DS. PSP can do much more than just load games (I can check my email account, listen to shoutcast radio stations, listen to my AAC/MP3 music, watch videos in H.264 format and more). If SONY succede in making a PSP 2 which is touch sensitive, with a builtin mic and a 1.3 MPixel camera. I would definitely ditch out my DS.
LMAO truth to that. I added a thumbs up for that comment.