This 5.1 speaker system transformed my PC gaming setup, and it's a steal at $240 off

If there’s one obvious thing your speaker setup needs to nail, it’s sound quality. Thankfully, the SteelSeries Arena 9 surround sound system ticks plenty of boxes.

This 5.1 setup comes with surround sound speakers, SteelSeries GG for all the customization a user could ask for and some slick RGB lighting to boot. It’s a whole soundscape in a box, and after 8 months of using them for all my gaming, movie marathons and music, it's easy to recommend.

So, why get these over one of the best gaming headsets? Well, if you don't have neighbours to annoy, it's hard to beat feeling completely enveloped while playing intense, narrative-driven titles or high-stakes multiplayer matches without having your ears covered.

Still, its price is a tall order. Fortunately, it's just got a major price cut, as the SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers are now over $240 off at Amazon. At this price, and to really give your PC an audio upgrade, this is a steal.

SteelSeries Arena 9: was $679 now $473 at Amazon Boasting an immersive 5.1 surround sound setup complete with a powerful subwoofer, finely tuned woofers and tweeters for front and rear audio, along with reactive RGB lighting, the SteelSeries Arena 9 take audio in the games, movies and music you play up a notch — whether that's on PC, Mac or PS5.

If you're looking to leave gaming headsets at the door and unleash the full sound of the headbanging soundtrack of Doom: The Dark Ages while ripping your way through demons, or want to feel like sitting in a warm tavern, enjoying a game of cards with friends in Hearthstone, then the SteelSeries Arena 9 are up to the task.

Too immersive? Not a chance

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I’ve always tended to reach for a headset if I want to hear an enemy’s footsteps in, say, Valorant or Call of Duty: Warzone, but now I needn’t do so because the sound on the Arena 9 offers a truly cinematic 3D soundstage.

Gaming aside, while some had remarked that 5.1 upscaling wasn’t great at launch, I found it to be a great way to listen to my eclectic music collection, both through USB (Windows) or via Bluetooth (Mac).

The chiptune-esque synths and djenty guitar chugs of Sleep Token's album ‘“Even In Arcadia”’ sound great, with the right amount of bass hitting from the floor-based sub-woofer and everything folding in nicely from the desktop speakers.

Beyond sound, the Arena 9s also offer a few touches that make adjusting sound a breeze. Whether it's to switch connection type or just hit mute when I need to make a phone call, the puck-like remote is handy to have. Plus, the control pad offers a whole host of EQ options and customization.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Oh, and who needs smart lighting when the speakers come with their own? Thankfully, SteelSeries GG’s settings for tweaking the lighting on your speakers are, quite frankly, very impressive. You can have them cycle through colors, set solid hues for each independently, and much, much more (don't expect the longer speaker to light-up though).

Be wary, though, as the rear speakers can feel as though they’re communicating with spirits from time to time. From a subtle scratchy, static noise to just sounding as though they’ve been dunked underwater, I've heard some strange sounds on occasion, but it's not a dealbreaker in the slightest.

In any case, If you want to be able to jump scare yourself by making a horror game antagonist sound as if they’re right behind you, or want to upscale your music, the 5.1 SteelSeries Arena 9 can help. Now with a $240 discount? That's not a bad deal to make your games sing.