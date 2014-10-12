50 Cent's On-Ear Headphones Get a Star Wars Makeover

Are you a rebel, or are you part of the Empire? Thanks to headphone maker SMS Audio, you can show off your allegiance while jamming to your favorite Cantina hits by Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes. The company, known for its partnership with rapper/actor 50 Cent, showed off its limited-edition Star Wars headphones at New York Comic Con 2014.

Priced at $200, these first-edition headphones take the SMS Audio Street By 50 Cent On-ear wired cans and trick them out with the color and emblems of your favorite factions from the sci-fi series. There's the ominous looking Galactic Empire version, complete with menacing red sigils on the ear caps, as well as the orange, silver and white-clad Rebel Alliance headphones.

SMS didn't forget the legions of Boba Fett fans, using green and red highlights to mimic the infamous bounty hunter's weathered armor. There's also a black and white version decorated with the familiar Stormtrooper helmet.

While the headphones each have signature looks, they have a few things in common. Like regular Street by 50 Cent On-Ear headphones, the Star Wars editions are outfitted with 40mm drivers. Although they use passive noise-cancellation to block out noise, SMS Audio claims that the proprietary Oval-Fit earcups enhance the noise-cancellation effect. The company claims that the ovular shaped leather-clad memory foam cups will create a better seal, blocking out ambient noise almost as well as headphones with active noise-cancellation technology.

Fans lucky enough to get their hands on a pair of these LucasFilm-approved cans will also receive a Star Wars-embossed carrying case, a cleaning cloth, a first-edition Star Wars poster and a sheet of matching stickers. You also get a certificate of authenticity so you can lord it over your friends and family that missed out.

The only question for owners is, do you rip open the packaging, rock the headphones and let your geek flag fly? Or do you keep them unopened and pristine in mint collectors condition? The answer can only be found in the Force.