Sling TV Adding Cloud DVR to Take on PlayStation Vue

With streaming TV about to get a lot more competitive, Sling TV is adding a feature aimed at appealing to cord cutters who want to watch their favorite programs on their own schedule. Sling TV will add a cloud-based DVR service, announcing a beta program today (Nov. 28).

The cloud-based DVR service beta will begin in December. Initially, you'll need a Roku set-top box or Roku TV to take part, though Sling said in its announcement that it will extend the service to other devices over time. The program is open to anyone subscribing to Sling TV's single-stream Sling Orange or multi-stream Sling Blue tiers.

MORE: PlayStation Vue vs. Sling TV: Face-Off

Sling TV's DVR feature will let you record multiple shows at once, storing up to 100 hours of programming. (To make room for recorded content, the service will automatically make room for new recordings by deleting older shows that have been watched when you hit your capacity.) Some channels won't offer recording functionality, though Sling didn't specify which ones.

A cloud-based DVR is a critical feature for those who want to watch live TV streaming over the Internet, and it's something that Sling TV rival PlayStation Vue already offers. The feature essentially means that you can find the shows you want to watch on the channels your streaming service supports, set them to record, and then watch the programs at your leisure. You can then pause, rewind, and fast-forward recorded content and record everything from movies to individual episodes to an entire series.





The Sling TV announcement comes right as AT&T plans to take the wraps off DirecTV Now, another streaming service that promises a bunch of TV channels for a lower monthly fee than your cable bill.

We're hopeful to hear which of Sling TV's channels will support the DVR feature. Current Sling TV customers can ask for an invite directly from the service.