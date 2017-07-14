Save $80 on This Roku Stick and Logitech Harmony Bundle

When it comes to your living room, few bundles are as tempting as this. Best Buy has the Logitech Harmony Smart Control bundled with the Roku Streaming Stick for $99.98.

That's $80 cheaper than buying each device separately.

The tiny Roku Stick plugs into the back of your HDTV, yet despite its size it packs a quad-core processor to ensure your entire streaming experience is smooth.

In our Roku Stick review, we found that navigating menus was breezy and most apps loaded in less than 10 seconds. While speed generally has more to do with your Wi-Fi connection, the Stick's CPU definitely helps. We also found that programs we were streaming reached full HD quickly, especially on Netflix.

Logitech's Harmony Smart Control lets you command up to 8 components from one easy-to-use remote. It works with more than 5,000 brands and over 225,000 devices, including gaming consoles, HDTVs, and A/V receivers. It's also compatible with Bluetooth 3.0 devices.

If it's a clutter-free living room your after, bundles don't get any better or cheaper than this.