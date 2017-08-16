Pixel 2's Squeezable Frame Is Called Active Edge

The upcoming successor to the Google Pixel is rumored to be manufactured by HTC (the scuttlebutt surrounding the larger Pixel XL 2 model is that LG will make it), and an FCC filing from the Taiwan-based phone maker shows off a few of the new Pixel's features. 9to5Google first reported the news.

(Image credit: The Pixel XL. Credit: Sam Rutherford / Tom's Guide)

There's a squeezing gesture labeled as "Active Edge" mentioned in the Settings, which is expected to launch the Google Assistant. HTC last included squeezable sensors on the HTC U11, though we found it to be an easy way to potentially drop the phone.



The filing includes a screenshot showing 50.66GB of free space with 21 percent of the storage used up, implying it will include a 64GB storage option. The phone in the filing is running Android 8.0.1 with an August security patch, and we're expecting official information on Android O, including a name, sooner rather than later.

Rumors of the Pixel 2's squeezable frame first came out last month when some developers got their hands on information about the software.