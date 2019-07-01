Best Roku Channels To Watch

DC Universe (subscription)

DC Universe is worth checking out, if only because it offers something unique. At first blush, DC's streaming service is simply a way to showcase a few original video titles, such as Titans and Harley Quinn. Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find that it's also a grand repository of beloved DC movies and TV shows, from Christopher Reeve's Superman to Batman: The Animated Series. What really sets DC Universe apart, though, is that it doesn't restrict itself to video; it also offers comic books. From nostalgic single issues of Wonder Woman to postmodern deconstructions like The Dark Knight Returns, DC Universe offers fans a way to see what inspired its new shows firsthand.