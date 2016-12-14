The 15 Best Video Games of 2016
Best Games of the Year
It's been a heck of a year for video games. Virtual-reality titles finally went mainstream, indies made as big a splash as their AAA counterparts, and the first-person-shooter genre became more diverse and refreshing than ever. We played games that twisted the story of our favorite superheroes, challenged us to confront racism and simply let us have a blast slaying demons or drifting through the Australian outback. Here’s a countdown of our 15 favorites.
15. Superhot (PC, Mac, Linux, Oculus Rift, Xbox One)
Indie darling Superhot has revitalized the first-person shooter — and is the tensest game of Red Light, Green Light I've ever played. However, Superhot is at its best in VR, when I'm moving forward ever so slightly so my attackers can take their best shot or punch. The action stops when I do, giving me the opportunity to judge the attack's trajectory and pull off my best "Matrix" dodge while returning fire. It's a mix of strategy, flexibility and accuracy that will have you consistently coming back for more. — Sherri L. Smith
14. The King of Fighters XIV (PS4)
In a year when Street Fighter V came out of the gate stumbling, The King of Fighters XIV showed how to do a modern fighting-game release right. This frenetic 3-on-3 brawler features a whopping 50 characters as well as a robust suite of online modes for both competitive and casual players. KOF XIV makes the notoriously technical fighting series more accessible than ever, yet there's still more than enough depth to keep tournament players busy for years. — Mike Andronico
13. Dark Souls III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
After three games, five years and countless deaths, the Dark Souls series has come to a close. Dark Souls III provided everything that a discerning action/role-playing gamer could want. In addition to tight, balanced gameplay and an intricate world to explore, Dark Souls III also wrapped up the enigmatic storyline that's vexed players since the first title. The game is incredibly tough, but also too much fun to put down. — Marshall Honorof
12. Quantum Break (Xbox One, PC)
Never say that developer Remedy Entertainment is afraid to innovate. Quantum Break blurs the lines between video game and television series to create an interesting new avenue for gaming. You play as Jack Joyce, who is learning to manage his newly gained time-bending powers after an accident with a time machine kills his brother and pits him against a former friend. The consequences of the decisions I made in this gripping third-person shooter played out in a scripted television show from the villain's perspective. It's a groundbreaking combination that I'm looking forward to seeing more of in the future. — Sherri L. Smith
11. Mafia III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Strip away the excellent soundtrack and the repetitive gameplay, and you've got a story that is so relevant to 2016, it's shocking that it's set in 1968. Mafia III is the story of Lincoln Clay, a black Vietnam War veteran looking for revenge against the mobsters who killed his family. The quest for vengeance makes for strange bedfellows that run right down racial lines in a fictional New Orleans, coping with both the war and the ongoing civil-rights protests. As weighty as the subject matter gets, developer Hangar 13 manages to inject both levity and respect into the hot-button topic of race in America. — Sherri L. Smith
10. The Witness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Any game can offer puzzles that push me to the edge, ready to throw my controller at the display. What makes The Witness a great puzzler, though, is that it places you on a lush, vibrant island and massages your stress to manageable levels with its serene soundtrack. As an unnamed protagonist, you'll roam an island and try to wrap your mind around the title's 664 challenges. The game's story takes a while to unravel, but as with many things in life, The Witness is not about the destination, but the journey. — Henry T. Casey
9. Dishonored 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Fifteen years after being kidnapped in the original Dishonored, Empress Emily Kaldwin faces another threat to her throne. Players take control of either Emily or returning protagonist Corvo Attano to do what the duo does best: sneak past enemies, use stealthy gadgets and employ unearthly magic to unravel the conspiracy. Dishonored 2 has tight stealth mechanics and a beautifully realized world, both of which support a thoroughly enjoyable story. — Marshall Honorof
8. Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, PC)
Forza Horizon 3 is exhilarating. It has some of the most stunning visuals on Xbox One this year, an awesome soundtrack to listen to while pushing the gas pedal down a road in the Australian outback and more than 300 different cars to drive. You can race however you want, blasting through challenges and races or simply exploring the Land Down Under. It's the next best thing to putting your foot on the gas, rolling down the window and letting the wind blow against your face — and it's sure more adventurous than the freeway. — Andrew E. Freedman
7. Pokémon Sun and Moon (Nintendo 3DS)
Sun and Moon are simply the best Pokémon games ever made. They keep the tried-and-true battling and capture mechanics you love, but add more Pokémon, helpful quality-of-life changes and more legendary monsters than you can shake a stick at. What's more, Sun and Moon bring new life to the franchise through a story that pulls at your heartstrings and connects the characters, the game's location and all of the new monsters in a way the series has never done before. — Sam Rutherford
6. Titanfall 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Titanfall 2's solo campaign is one of the most pleasant surprises of 2016. It features a lovable robot companion dubbed BT-7274 and offers some of the most brilliant level design you'll find in any modern action game. It's also arguably the best-playing multiplayer shooter of the year; running on walls, double-jumping between buildings and crushing enemies in a huge robot all feel like an absolute joy. — Mike Andronico
5. Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4/3, Xbox One/360, PC, Mac, Mobile)
Batman is no stranger to video games, but in Batman: The Telltale Series, we finally got a chance to play as a compelling version of Bruce Wayne. Whereas Batman is a dark and agile creature, Wayne is brighter, offering chances to converse with Gotham's bigwigs, investigate crimes and work on political campaigns. Of course, you get to play as the Dark Knight, too, and it's the excellent mix of the two personas that makes this game a must-play. — Andrew E. Freedman
4. Doom (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Fun, fluid and blisteringly fast, the Doom reboot delivers the purest adrenaline rush you can have in a game this year. But beneath all of the shotgun-blasting, demon-shredding gameplay is a surprisingly deep foundation, with an addicting upgrade system, tons of collectibles and wonderfully designed levels. Doom pays homage to the original '90s games without relying too heavily on nostalgia, resulting in a brutal, irreverent and ultimately smart shooter that every fan of the genre needs to play. — Mike Andronico
3. Final Fantasy XV (PS4, Xbox One)
For years, Final Fantasy games have had hard-to-like protagonists, convoluted storylines and lackluster gameplay. But Final Fantasy XV changes all that. It's just four guys in a car, out to save a princess. And even though XV doesn't have the turn-based combat most people associate with the franchise, the action is fast and intense, and the game never loses sight of its heritage. There's also a huge world to explore, spells to craft and meals to cook, and I have no hesitation in saying this game is the best Final Fantasy in more than 15 years. — Sam Rutherford
2. Uncharted 4 (PS4)
Nathan Drake's final adventure is also his best. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is simply a beautiful game. Even if it didn't have tight gunplay, refined platforming, ingenious level design, impressive graphics or an inspired soundtrack, it would still have one of the most moving stories and some of the most three-dimensional characters in modern gaming. Like Indiana Jones, Uncharted 4 makes the world feel just a little more magical. — Marshall Honorof
1. Overwatch (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Even six months after its release, we still can't put Overwatch down. It single-handedly knocked League of Legends out of its No. 1 spot in Korean internet cafes and spawned numerous tournaments that saw players take home millions in prize money. The game's blend of fast-paced action, diverse characters and timely updates makes it one of the most addictive titles we've ever played. With Overwatch, Blizzard has brought its signature polish and magic to the first-person-shooter genre, and considering it started out as a massively multiplayer online title, its transformation into a shooter is one of the best things that has happened to gaming. — Sam Rutherford