The 15 Best Video Games of 2016

8. Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, PC)

Forza Horizon 3 is exhilarating. It has some of the most stunning visuals on Xbox One this year, an awesome soundtrack to listen to while pushing the gas pedal down a road in the Australian outback and more than 300 different cars to drive. You can race however you want, blasting through challenges and races or simply exploring the Land Down Under. It's the next best thing to putting your foot on the gas, rolling down the window and letting the wind blow against your face — and it's sure more adventurous than the freeway. — Andrew E. Freedman