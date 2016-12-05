Sony Just Gave PS4 Owners 5 Great Reasons to Stay

The Last of Us Part II

In terms of moments that left the gaming community with its jaw on the floor and heart broken, the ending of The Last of Us stands at the top of the pack. In fact, it was such a perfect finale that many were surprised that the game is getting the sequel treatment. Any fears about this game being a pure cash grab were squashed by this trailer, which features a bloody and vengeful Ellie performing a haunting original song, and the return of her old problematic friend Joel.

