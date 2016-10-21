7 Reasons Why You Should Play Battlefield 1
Great Game, Great War
Battlefield 1 is finally available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and it'll scratch a serious itch for those seeking large-scale battles in an old-school setting. This World War I shooter features the huge 64-player multiplayer and delicious destruction that the series is known for, as well as a unique solo campaign and a wealth of cool vehicles inspired by the Great War. Here's why DICE's latest is worth diving into the trenches for.
A Surprisingly Strong Campaign
Battlefield games have never really been known for their single-player offerings, but Battlefield 1 changes that. Instead of focusing on a single character, Battlefield 1's campaign consists of five War Stories: short vignettes that spotlight the personal plight of people on all sides of the war, from a troubled tank crew that must learn to work together to a key ally of the legendary Lawrence of Arabia.
Battlefield 1's campaign is as varied and dynamic as its multiplayer — you'll fight on foot and in a myriad of vehicles, and can choose to be stealthy and tactical or simply overwhelm the enemy with brute force. And yes, you can blow up nearly everything.
The New Multiplayer Modes Are Great…
If you want to experience Battlefield 1's strong storytelling in a multiplayer setting, there's always Operations. This unique mode aims to recreate real-life World War I conflicts by having teams battle it out across multiple maps, with just enough narration between rounds to keep you immersed.
There's also the hilarious-sounding but surprisingly fun War Pigeons mode, which is a capture-the-flag-style contest that has players race to secure messenger pigeons that can be used to call in artillery strikes.
...And So Are The Old Ones
As great as the new gametypes are, Battlefield 1 truly shines within the series signature Conquest mode. That's where you'll get the full Battlefield experience, as up to 64 players can battle for control over sprawling, gorgeous and highly destructible maps with a whole sandbox of fun vehicles and weapons. Domination offers a smaller-scale version of this experience, while Rush provides an exciting tug of war over command posts between and attacking and defending team.
Destructibility, Destructibility, and Destructibility
Destructibility has long been Battlefield's calling card, and Battlefield 1 takes it to new heights. Virtually nothing is safe from being blown up in DICE's latest game, whether it be trees, bunkers or entire houses. Not only is this awesome to look at, it also opens up tons of strategic potential. Sick of that annoying sniper? Just bomb the building he's standing on!
Battlefield 1
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Battlefield 1 offers some of the most satisfying-to-play vehicles in the entire series. You can crush enemy lines in massive tanks, speed around in motorcycles, zip through water in torpedo boats and dogfight it out in propeller planes. Many of the game's vehicles support multiple passengers, so you and your squad can team up to become the ultimate cavalry of death.
The game also introduces new "Behemoth" vehicles, which can swiftly turn the tide of battle should you secure one. From zeppelin airships to armored trains to the sea-based dreadnought, these massive vehicles can easily wipe out full enemy squads at once.
You Can Ride a Horse...
Seriously. Few things are as satisfying as shooting and slicing down your enemies while galloping through the battlefield on an elegant steed.
...And Play As A Pigeon
You read that right. A brief portion of Battlefield 1's campaign lets you play as a messenger bird — which sounds silly but makes for one of the most beautiful and serene moments in the game. This might be the best war game ever for fans of random animals.
Battlefield 1