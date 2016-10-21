7 Reasons Why You Should Play Battlefield 1

A Surprisingly Strong Campaign

Battlefield games have never really been known for their single-player offerings, but Battlefield 1 changes that. Instead of focusing on a single character, Battlefield 1's campaign consists of five War Stories: short vignettes that spotlight the personal plight of people on all sides of the war, from a troubled tank crew that must learn to work together to a key ally of the legendary Lawrence of Arabia.

Battlefield 1's campaign is as varied and dynamic as its multiplayer — you'll fight on foot and in a myriad of vehicles, and can choose to be stealthy and tactical or simply overwhelm the enemy with brute force. And yes, you can blow up nearly everything.