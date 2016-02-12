The Best Street Fighter Games of All Time

Capcom vs. SNK 2 (2001)

It might not have the words "Street Fighter" in its title, but Capcom vs. SNK 2 is one of the most beloved games to ever star the likes of Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li. This crossover fighter allowed Street Fighters to duke it out with stars of such iconic SNK games as King of Fighters and Fatal Fury, resulting in a whopping 48 characters that you could mix and match however you like. It doesn't get much better than CvS2 in terms of depth and variety; you can pick between six different fighting styles per character, and have the freedom to either play as one super-strong brawler or a team of three weaker ones.