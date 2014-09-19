15 Fun Facebook Games

Words With Friends

Zynga's Scrabble-clone is one of the most popular mobile word games out there. At its core, it's a head to head asynchronous Scrabble-like game where players take turns laying down letters to form words, scoring points based on the letters used as well as various powerup squares on the virtual board. Have a game with random strangers or challenge your friends to a match, trash-talking or gossiping over the in-game chat. The game allows you to have multiple simultaneous games online, giving you something to do even if your opponent is slow, away from their keyboard, or about to be dropped for inactivity.