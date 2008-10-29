13 Halloween Tech Tricks and Treats
USB Severed Thumb Drive
A perennial Halloween classic: The USB "thumb" drive. This one costs $40 from Brando, and contains 8GB. That’s an upgrade from the severed thumb drives of years past, but I could’ve sworn last year’s model had some bloody gore oozing out of the port area.
Glow-in-the-dark Mimobot
Control Some Guy's House Decorations
Microsoft Surface-Powered Pumpkin
Mac-O-Lantern
Cylon Pumpkin Hack
Fans of Battlestar Galactica tend to be on the geeky side. If you’re among them, you may want to consider a Cylon pumpkin with built in circuits, batteries, and firmware. All you need to do is buy this kit to get you started.
Crazy Pumpkin iPhone App
Ezone.com’s free halloween-themed iPhone app "Crazy Pumpkin" is available for download at the iTunes store. You can store creepy halloween sound effects on your phone and design a touch-screen pumpkin face with hundreds of permutations. But better yet, you can stick your iPhone into a real pumpkin and let the app run wild—like this guy did.
"My Sexy Costume" Facebook App
Moving from iPhone apps, to Facebook apps, this one helps you pick your best "sexy costume." Because for so many women, Halloween means getting tarted up. Why not use technology to help? After analyzing the information you’ve already provided in your Facebook profile, this app spits out costumes it deems appropriate, and offers you links to retailers that sell the costumes online.
Screaming Skull PS3 Cover
Your PS3 wants to get in on the Halloween-decorating action, too. This $10 PS3 cover features a screaming demon skull pushing its way through the plastic and into your living room. It also helps to protect your precious PS3. Hooray for multitasking.
Master Chief Costume
Mechanical Wings
iPhone Costume
For the ultimate in Halloween gadget costume geekery, you can always turn yourself into an iPhone. What’s trendier than that? These guys created theirs with actual working screens (okay so those screens probably aren’t touch screens, but its the thought that counts, right?).