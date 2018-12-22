13 Great Holiday Games to Get You in a Festive Mood

Hitman 2016

If you have yet to play Hitman 2016, now's not a bad time to give the game a shot, as it features the coolest (free!) Christmas DLC level in any stealth game ever. As Agent 47, the "Holiday Hoarders" mission tasks you with infiltrating a Parisian palace during its holiday festivities, in order to catch two robbers intent on stealing some very valuable presents. To do this, you can subdue them in any way your heart desires… all while dressed up as Santa, if you're skilled enough to nick Saint Nick's costume while he roams about the palace. The whole mission is very Home Alone-inspired, which increases the holiday fun that much more. For those of you who own Hitman 2, don't fret: The mission might be coming to the sequel very soon.

Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive