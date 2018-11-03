Every PlayStation Classic Game Ranked, Worst to Best

7. Rayman

Just a year before Nintendo revolutionized the platformer with Super Mario 64, Michel Ancel at Ubisoft created one of the most beautiful side scrollers the world had ever seen. Rayman is a strange little man with no arms, no legs, a huge nose — and an incredible prowess for running and jumping. Thanks to gorgeously rendered backgrounds and large, colorful sprites, Rayman is a pleasure to look at, but it's even more fun to play. The game's levels are chock-full of new abilities to master and secrets to find. Admittedly, the game gets a bit punishing toward the end, because you need to track down every last doodad before you can see the ending. But Rayman is a platformer from 1995 — if it's not difficult and a little bit abstruse, it's not doing its job right. — Marshall Honorof

Credit: Ubisoft