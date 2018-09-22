The 21 PS Classic Games We Want Next
The PlayStation Classic is Coming
Launching on Dec. 3 for $100, Sony’s PlayStation Classic will cram 20 hits from the 32-bit era into an adorably tiny replica of the company’s 1994 debut console. Only five games -- Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms -- are currently confirmed, which leaves the door wide open for which PlayStation staples could make the final cut. From Metal Gear Solid to Resident Evil, here’s our wishlist of games that would make the PlayStation Classic a must-have retro box when it launches later this year.
Metal Gear Solid
Where were you when you learned that a cardboard box could mean the difference between life and death? The answer for many is likely the same: diving headfirst into Solid Snake's PlayStation debut. One of the most successful stealth action games of all time, Metal Gear Solid taught us all how to crawl through vents, dodge the watchful eyes of security cameras and unplug our controllers to avoid Psycho Mantis' terrifying skills. Also, Metal Gear Solid set a new standard for completely mind-boggling video game storylines, with double agents in the highest offices, confusing code names and soldiers whose lives are defined by cloning experiments. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Konami
Gran Turismo 2
The PlayStation Classic would be fundamentally incomplete without the presence of Gran Turismo. It’s easy to forget, but the very first Real Driving Simulator was actually the best selling game on the original PlayStation, shipping more copies than even Final Fantasy VII and Crash Bandicoot. Gran Turismo single-handedly brought sim racing into mainstream consciousness, blending the most satisfying and realistic driving experience available on consoles with a revolutionary progression system inspired by RPGs. Though, if we had our pick, we would definitely take the sequel, which featured much more diverse car roster, introduced rally racing, doubled the number of tracks and tightened up the handling a bit. In fact, the physics have aged wonderfully, making GT2 still an invigorating drive nearly 20 years on. Unfortunately, though, licensing is almost guaranteed to stand in the way of this entry on our wish list. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Sony
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
When I think of the original PlayStation, no stronger memory pops up than that of grinding my way through School II while Millencolin’s “No Cigar” blares in the background. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is the definitive PlayStation skateboarding game (and arguably the peak of the franchise), improving on the original’s addicting, accessible gameplay by introducing the manual and allowing you to extend your combos near-indefinitely. Getting that classic soundtrack back would probably be a licensing nightmare, but you can’t reintroduce the PlayStation without Tony Hawk. — Mike AndronicoCredit: Activision
Twisted Metal 2
It’s impossible to imagine the original PlayStation without the Twisted Metal series and its particular brand of vicious vehicular combat. While the franchise has seen its share of sequels and reboots over the years, few stack up to the second game, which featured Calypso and friends taking their demolition derby-to-the-death on a world tour across the globe. Building on the dark humor and fast-paced gameplay of the original, Twisted Metal 2 offered fleshed-out characters, better weapons and larger, more detailed levels — and best of all, a great split-screen co-op mode for channelling your road rage along with a friend. — Nick BushCredit: Sony
Vigilante 8
Yes, Twisted Metal 2 defines the car-fighter game to many a PlayStation owner, but this just-as-good competitor is a classic worth saving if you ask me. While TM2 placed drivers in a hyper-aggressive, post-apocalyptic world (think Mad Max with more weapons), Vigilante 8's a more light-hearted romp. The most memorable special weapon -- Boogie's giant floating disco ball that shot lasers at your rivals -- is an easy way to figure out if this game is right for you. Sure, it might be super-corny for some, but for me, it was hilariously weird and completely memorable. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Activision
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
I have played this game so many times, I feel like I could play it blindfolded. Okay, maybe not that much, but Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is one of my favorite in the series. I spent hours exploring Dracula’s castle as Alucard, Dracula’s child from a union with a human woman. The game’s beautiful sprites andrich atmospheric music mix wonderfully with Alucard’s otherworldly powers, especially the familiars. And man, that castle was filled to the brim with secrets -- the challenge wasn’t defeating Dracula, but scoring 200.6 percent while exploring the castles after triggering the right ending. Filled with a myriad of twists and turns, Symphony of the Nightholds up against the test of time and deserves a spot in the PS Classic lineup. –– Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Konami
Final Fantasy Tactics
Even though it's not one of the numbered Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy Tactics is as beloved as any roleplaying game in history. It won approval for being publisher/developer Square's first foray into the strategy RPG genre, and for being one of the best in said genre at the time. And don't let its cutesy graphics and style fool you -- Tactics features a rich storyline, filled with plot twists that take place everywhere, even mid-battle. So, while Sony's confirmed that the uber-popular Final Fantasy 7 will be on the PlayStation Classic, that shouldn't be the only game of the series on the retro console. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Sony
Syphon Filter
Before Sam Fisher and Splinter Cell hit the scene, Syphon Filter was the series for third-person shooter stealth action without a hero named Snake. Gamers played as special agent Gabriel Logan who’s on the trail of a terrorist, using a deadly virus called Syphon Filter on an unsuspecting public. As the game progresses, Logan crisscrosses the globe, slowly untangling a complicated web of money, power and intrigue. But just like any good story involving a shadowy government organization, getting answers only leads to more pressing questions and in the case of Syphon Filter, two solid sequels. –– Sherri L. Smith
Credit: 989 Studios
Jet Moto 2
You wouldn’t imagine positioning a game around riding futuristic jet skis would make for good racing, but Jet Moto was one of those crazy ideas that actually stuck, and the more refined sequel especially proved the PlayStation could handle polygons better than any of its contemporaries. The game was also astonishingly fast and extremely difficult in the latter stages. The first few races of the campaign, mostly held on open water, eventually give way to crumbling mine shafts and frigid mountain peaks with no rails to keep you on course. In fact, the game’s unforgiving nature is probably best expressed by the last track you unlock — a roller-coaster ribbon that begins in heaven before plunging into the fiery depths of hell, all over the course of a single lap. Name another racer that can claim that? — Adam Ismail
Credit: Sony
Xenogears
One of my favorite PS1 games, Xenogears is the first chapter of the Xeno-game series, which is known for excellent combat systems and rich storylines (find me another game series that has roots in Jungian and Freudian philosophy). While subsequent chapters also offered a mix of martial arts combat and mech-suit based battles, the storylines, setting and characters of Xenogears were eschewed in the Xenosaga and Xenoblade games that followed. Also, this chapter is the only to feature developer/publisher Square's beloved Active Time Battle combat system. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Square Electronic Arts
Resident Evil 2
The PlayStation was the birthplace of Capcom’s iconic Resident Evil series, and the franchise’s second outing is widely considered one of the best games on the system. Resident Evil 2 expanded on the terror of the original by thrusting players into a zombie-infested Racoon City, and innovated the survival horror genre by introducing multiple scenarios and endings for its two playable characters, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The game is about to get a stunning modern-day remake in early 2019, but folks picking up a PlayStation Classic deserve to see where it all began. — Mike AndronicoCredit: Capcom
Wipeout 3
The third entry in Sony’s anti-gravity racer is on this list for the very same reason Ridge Racer Type 4 is already on the PlayStation Classic roster: It’s not only a fantastic drive, but one of the medium’s finest artistic statements. Wipeout 3 opted for a more minimalist feel compared to its predecessors, which blended a Blade Runner-inspired aesthetic with aggressive, Big Beat tunes from the likes of Prodigy and The Chemical Brothers. The third installment’s refreshing, less-gritty angle pervaded everything from the game’s more ambient drum-and-bass soundtrack to the visual language of its menus, and even the logos adorned on each team’s craft. All of this discussion regarding Wipeout 3’s appearance is to take nothing away from the on-track action, which remained as tight as ever. — Adam IsmailCredit: Sony
Street Fighter Alpha 3
Street Fighter Alpha 3 just might be the single best home release of any fighting game. The PlayStation version of Capcom’s fluid, anime-inspired fighter is brimming with modes, from basics like Arcade and Survival to a robust World Tour mode that lets you travel the globe and level up your fighter, RPG-style. It’s also simply a great fighting game, with a versatile “ISM” system that allows for three different play styles as well as a kitchen-sink roster that includes mainstays like Guile and Dhalsim as well as newcomers like Karin and R. Mika. Street Fighter Alpha 2 may be the preferred game of the competitive crowd, but no Street Fighter game got a better console port than Alpha 3. — Mike AndronicoCredit: Capcom
Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit
Need For Speed is one of the longest-running brands in gaming, but over the last two generations it’s seen its stock rise and fall as the franchise has been passed from studio to studio, changing its trajectory as new expressions of car culture emerge. In the early days, though, it was one of the undeniable pillars of the genre — and no entry is more exemplary of that than the third.Hot Pursuit delivered an exquisitely-produced thrill ride with stellar track design and a small roster of some of the most iconic supercars of the ‘90s. It also solidified the presence of cops in the series, which were an afterthought in the first game and would go on to become a critical aspect going forward. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Electronic Arts
Parasite Eve
Based on a Japanese horror novel from the mid-90s, Parasite Eve brought a fresh twist on the RPG format to PlayStation. Set in a gritty, real-world Manhattan, it combined the dark tension of Resident Evil games with the cinematic, sprawling depth of Final Fantasy VII. Square’s turn-based battle system had its faults, but it creatively wove together NYPD cop Aya Brea’s cache of weapons with her evolving arsenal of psychic powers. After watching Brea fight through the Museum of Natural History, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Statue of Liberty, you’ll be happy that spontaneous combustion and giant, mutant subway rats aren’t actually part of New York City life (yet). — Nick BushCredit: Square Electronic Arts
Rival Schools: United By Fate
I wasn’t much of a Virtua Fighter fan, but Rival Schools with its outlandish plot and anime aesthetic had me hooked from the get go. Similar to Capcom’s popular Marvel vs. Capcom, Rival Schools let you pick a team of two so you can dish out double the pain. The crux of the game is that students from schools around towns are being kidnapped or attacked. Your fighters are trying to find out who’s responsible by meting out stylish beatdowns to all who stand in their way. Before and after your fight, gamers were treated to an elaborate cutscene that would vary depending on your team pair up. –– Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Capcom
Chrono Cross
Yes, I know people consider Chrono Trigger the de facto, time-travelling, multiple ending Japanese role-playing game, but the sequel, Chrono Cross is every bit as good as its predecessor. Centering on Serge, a boy from a small fishing village, Cross takes all that time-jumping goodness and expanded it to exploring alternative realities. During Serge’s journey to finally end the scourge of Lavos, the parasitic alien bent on destroying the world, you can recruit up to 45 different character and depending on your actions trigger a number of different endings. But Chrono Cross stands out to me for it explorations into the idea of heroism. In one situation, your actions can cause the extinction as an entire race in order to save a friend’s life. It’s pretty heavy subject matter for a such a relatively bright and colorful game. –– Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Square Electronic Arts
Colin McRae Rally 2.0
Modern rally games like Dirt frankly wouldn’t exist if not for two titles: 1995’s Sega Rally Championship, and the second installment of Codemasters’ Colin McRae Rally series. There are over 90 stages in CMR2 across eight different environments, and each locale requires a fundamentally different attitude — a snow rally like Sweden necessitates a patient, methodical approach compared to the blistering pace of a tarmac event like Italy, for example. CMR2 also established a precedent for strategy in rally games, demanding that the player carefully consider tire choices and prioritize which repairs to make at intervening service parks, just as teams do in the actual World Rally Championship. Ahead of its time in so many ways, CMR2 stands as one of the finest examples of what the PlayStation was capable of toward the end of its lifespan. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Codemasters
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
Ever wonder what a world dominated by vampires would look like? If Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is any indication, it would be pretty grim. After Kain, one of the guardians of the nine pillars of Nosgoth, slays his counterparts, the world falls into ruin. It’s up to Raziel, one of Kain’s former lieutenants to restore balance by defeating his vampire brethren, absorbing their souls and gaining their power. A hack-and-slash adventure that explores destiny and balance, it’s a deeply compelling game that deserves another run. –– Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Eidos Interactive
Breath of Fire III
In the treasure trove of JRPGs of the PS1 Era, Breath of Fire III stuck out because it had charming characters and, of course, dragons. When a mysterious young boy appears out of nowhere, a group of misfits somehow end up getting mixed in the usual save the world scenario involving a princess and a boy that can change into a dragon. The world is colorful and really gives you the sense that people actually lived in the areas you’re travelling through. The Dragongene System allows your main hero to turn into an array of fearsome dragons in battle. Breath of Fire III is an delightful and weird adventure that can easily earn a spot on the Playstation Classic. –– Jorge JimenezCredit: Capcom
Suikoden 2
One of the most underrated JRPGs of all-time featured so many game mechanics that you don’t see in modern day RPGs. A young soldier is thrust into a leadership role of an entire army after being involved in a Games of Thrones-esque plot. Aside from the typical turn-based battles, you’ve got one-on-one duels along with epic army-on-army battles. With over 100 recruitable characters that could be killed if battles don’t go your way. Suikoden II is full of secret characters, your own castle, and a terrifying villain. If you loved games like Final Fantasy 7 then Suikoden II is a must for any PS1 owner. –– Jorge JimenezCredit: Konami