The 21 PS Classic Games We Want Next

Jet Moto 2

You wouldn’t imagine positioning a game around riding futuristic jet skis would make for good racing, but Jet Moto was one of those crazy ideas that actually stuck, and the more refined sequel especially proved the PlayStation could handle polygons better than any of its contemporaries. The game was also astonishingly fast and extremely difficult in the latter stages. The first few races of the campaign, mostly held on open water, eventually give way to crumbling mine shafts and frigid mountain peaks with no rails to keep you on course. In fact, the game’s unforgiving nature is probably best expressed by the last track you unlock — a roller-coaster ribbon that begins in heaven before plunging into the fiery depths of hell, all over the course of a single lap. Name another racer that can claim that? — Adam Ismail

Credit: Sony