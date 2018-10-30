New iOS 12 Features That Make Your iPhone Better

Top iOS 12 Features

iOS 12 has been out since September, and if you haven't downloaded it yet, you really should give it a try now. The new version of Apple’s mobile operating system isn’t a radical departure from iOS 11, but you'll still see some noteworthy changes that should enhance how you use your iPhone or iPad.

With iOS 12, Apple is making serious improvements across the board to its mobile OS, including faster performance on older iPhones, new predictive Siri features, Memoji, tools that help users be more mindful of the time they spend on their devices and group FaceTime chats. With iOS 12.1 now available, there are even more features to explore. Here are some of the top new features to check out. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)

