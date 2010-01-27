In Pictures: Apple's iPad

What's Inside?

The most exciting aspect of the iPad for me is the processor. the A4 chip is the fruit born from Apple's acquisition of PA Semiconductor back in 2008. The A4 operates at 1GHz, and is efficient enough to allow for 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. During the iPad event, Steve Jobs claimed that you could fly from San Francisco to Tokyo and watch video on your iPad the entire time. Since Tegra-powered tablets are putting up similar numbers, this isn't far-fetched at all.

While Intel chips will have a home in Apple's desktop and notebook lines for the near future (and probably beyond), the A4 is the first in-house chip used by Apple since the G5.