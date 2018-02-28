Best of MWC 2018: Best New Phones and Mobile Tech

All about the phones

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is all about phones, so it's no surprise that most of the products that caught our eye at this year's gathering in Barcelona have something in common: They're either smartphones or add-ons for smartphones. (OK, there was a laptop that impressed us, too — variety is the spice of life, after all.)

Here's a closer look at the devices that grabbed our attention, from a mighty flagship (and one of its attendant accessories) to an attractively priced budget handset with an impressive-looking concept phone thrown in for good measure.

Credit: Tom's Guide