The Best Free Games on Steam

Dota 2

You're not going to fool around in Steam for long without running into some of Valve's big names, but unlike some of the company's other best sellers, Dota 2 is, you know, free. It's attracted a wide variety of praise and has an international tournament you may have heard about, so there will always be other gamers you can play with. As for the game itself, calling it a fantasy-themed strategy/warfare thing with oodles of heroes and creatures doesn't really do it justice, so if you're at all interested, you should probably just go ahead and dive in.

Credit: Valve