The 11 Most Disappointing Games of 2017

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Let's get one thing straight: Ghost Recon: Wildlands is a good game. It's got a reasonably compelling story and tight combat and gameplay. And with a Predator expansion coming, this title is only getting better. Set in Bolivia, the open-world shooter has over 20 ecologically different zones, each more achingly beautiful than the last.

So why is GRW on this list? Homogeneity. Despite the change of locale, you've probably played this game in some shape form or fashion from Ubisoft. The publisher has been recycling the same aspects of gameplay and features and putting them in its most popular games. Send out a drone to scout things out? You can do the same thing in Far Cry Primal with an actual eagle, something you can also do in Assassin's Creed Origins. Over time, Ubisoft has polished and refined these mechanics and placed them into some of the company's most popular games, which is fine. But after awhile, it feels like if you've played one, you've played them all. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Ubisoft