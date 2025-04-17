One of my favorite gaming handhelds is now $100 off during the Best Buy spring sale

I review the best gaming handhelds, and I love recommending them to our readers. That can be a little difficult as devices like the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go S aren’t exactly cheap. Thankfully, one of the finest handhelds I’ve reviewed is currently $100 off for Best Buy’s massive spring sale.

Right now, the Lenovo Legion Go is available for $649 at Best Buy. That’s $100 off this Nintendo Switch-inspired Windows 11 handheld. And though it looks like a beefed-up Switch, Lenovo’s device is comparable to the Steam Deck OLED in terms of power. Let me tell you why the Legion Go is awesome and worth considering at this price.

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $649 at Best Buy The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

As I said in my Lenovo Legion Go review, this is one of the best Windows 11 handhelds you can buy. It packs the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip with Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM, which can run some of the best PC games at mid to high settings. The sharp 8.8-inch 2560x1600 144Hz IPS touchscreen display also ensures every game looks its best.

Like the original Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, the Legion Go’s most distinctive features are its detachable controllers and kickstand. When detached, the right controller can even function as a mouse—a feature Nintendo’s upcoming system will also have. If you've connected it to one of the best PC game controllers, the kickstand is great when you want to place the Legion Go on a desk.

One downside is that you can’t play every game at native resolution at high frame rates. But if you drop the resolution to 1920 x 1200, you can get games to run at around 30 to 45 frames a second. If you want higher frame rates, you can drop the resolution to 800p, though the image quality won’t look the best on such a giant screen.

While Lenovo is releasing the Legion Go 2 later this year, it’s hard not to recommend the original Legion Go at this price. If you want to play your PC games on the road without greatly sacrificing performance and image quality, the Lenovo Legion Go won’t disappoint.