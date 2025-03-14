PlayStation Portal just got upgraded cloud streaming features — here’s what’s new

PlayStation Portal can now stream classic games

The PlayStation Portal on a counter with the start screen for Horizon Forbidden West
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony continues to increase the functionality of the PlayStation Portal. The latest update to the dedicated remote play device upgrades its cloud streaming features and makes the popular $199 accessory even more useful.

Last November, the PlayStation Portal gained the ability to “cloud stream select PS5 games directly to the device” essentially untethering it from a PS5 console. This ability has been expanded to include classic PS1 and PSP games available in the PS Plus Classics Catalog.

As spotted by TrueTrophies, Sony seems to have made this upgrade without much in the way of fanfare. At present, there are around 32 classic games that can streamed directly to the PlayStation Portal. These games include Ape Escape, Tekken, Wild Arms and more.

You will need a PlayStation Plus Premium membership to access the Classics Catalog and it should also be noted the ability to cloud stream games directly to the PlayStation Portal remains in beta, and only accessible in select regions (the U.S. and U.K. among them).

To access the beta, you must enable the feature by opening the “Quick Menu” on your PlayStation Portal, selecting “Settings” and then turning on “Cloud Streaming (Beta)” via the toggle. For more details, see the PlayStation support page for full instructions.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation Portal

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As noted, it's not the full PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog streamable directly to the Portal but instead only select titles.

But as Sony continues to expand the list of games compatible with the devices’ cloud streaming feature, I expect the list of supported games will grow over time. Perhaps eventually, every single game in the catalog will be available.

This upgrade isn’t a total game-changer, and the Portal’s core function will undoubtedly continue to serve as a remote play device for PS5 owners, but it does make the nifty gadget even more useful. Though it’s still a far cry from the full PlayStation Vita 2 many gamers crave.

The PlayStation Portal has been a clear success for Sony since its launch in November 2023.

It was confirmed as one of the best-selling PlayStation accessories in history last summer and has endured several periods of low stock availability, a surefire sign of popularity.

I’m not sure if the ability to stream decades-old games will move the needle further. However, it’s great to see Sony continue to expand the PlayStation Portal’s feature set, and this upgrade only makes the remote device all the more essential.

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he's not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

