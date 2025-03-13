PlayStation’s epic March sale is live with PS5 games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

Deals
published

PlayStation Store is discounting loads of top PS5 games

God of War Ragnarok
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Jump to:

PlayStation Store has just launched its latest sales event and this time it's the return of Mega March. This collection of deals includes big savings on a load of essential PS5 games with almost 4,000 individual discounts.

One of the best deals is the utterly essential God of War Ragnarök for just $29, almost 60% off our current pick for the best PS5 game you can play. And this is just the start, other deals that have caught my eye include Planet Coaster 2 for $39 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for only $3.

I'm picking out my favorite deals in the latest PlayStation Store sale down below and I've also included unmissable savings at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for those who prefer a physical copy of their games.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $39 now $14 at Best Buy

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and use your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

View Deal
Dead Space
Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

View Deal
NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25: was $69 now $24 at Amazon

One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $24, so now is the time to get on the court.

View Deal
EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $27 at Best Buy

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

View Deal
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $29 at Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

View Deal
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

﻿The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection bundles Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 and feature improved framerate, boosted texture quality, and faster loading times. While both games were already must-plays on PS4, with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

View Deal
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $38 at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

View Deal
Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it's perfectly timed to coincide with the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

View Deal
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players control Space Marine Titus, battling Tyranid swarms using melee and ranged combat in a cinematic campaign. Then you can jump online in either co-op or competitive multiplayer to earn the best gear in this Gear of War-inspired shooter.

View Deal
Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition)
Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $59 at Amazon

Alan Wake 2 is a sequel more than 10 years in the making. This time you play as the eponymous writer and a new character, Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating a grisly murder. Boasting a cinematic story and survival horror gameplay, Alan Wake 2 is a unique trip into a surreal nightmare. This Deluxe Edition includes both DLC expansions and a digital copy of Alan Wake Remastered.

View Deal
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

