2.2 million people sign up for Switch 2 pre-orders in Japan — and Nintendo says it won't be able to meet demand
Spoiler: a lot of people will want to get their hands on one
Nintendo opened a lottery in Japan that would grant access to pre-order the upcoming Switch 2 game console. To no one's surprise, except perhaps Nintendo's, millions of people signed up for the lottery.
In total, 2.2 million gamers in Japan participated in the Switch 2 pre-order lottery. If that's any indication of what to expect from U.S. and U.K. Switch 2 pre-orders, you'd better be quick if you want a console.
In an X post, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated (machine-translated to English from Japanese), "However, this far exceeds our prior expectations and greatly surpasses the number of Nintendo Switch 2 units we can deliver from the My Nintendo Store on June 5."
古川です。みなさまのお手元に「Nintendo Switch 2」をお届けすべく、事前に多くの部材を調達し、生産を進めてきました。4月2日には「Nintendo Switch…April 23, 2025
If the number exceeded expectations, many people who entered the pre-order lottery will not receive a Nintendo Switch 2 console. "Consequently, it is with great regret that we anticipate a significant number of customers will not be selected in tomorrow's lottery announcement on April 24," continued Furukawa.
Nintendo will hold a second lottery for the Switch 2 in Japan, and individuals who were not selected in the first lottery will be automatically entered in the new one. This should be a nice time-saver that'll help alleviate some of the disappointment of not being chosen to pre-order the highly anticipated Switch 2.
The company said it is "currently taking steps to further strengthen our production system."
Rounding out the X Post, Furukawa said, "Furthermore, we are planning to produce and ship a substantial number of Nintendo Switch 2 units moving forward. We sincerely apologize for the time it will take to fully meet your expectations and kindly ask for your understanding."
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start tomorrow in the U.S., April 23, and our Switch 2 pre-order live blog is up and running to help you check stock and (hopefully) secure your console.
