20 Virtual Console Games We Want on Nintendo Switch

Comix Zone — Sega Genesis (1995)

Comix Zone is one of the few retro games that's been ported to almost every subsequent system — and given how much fun it is, the Switch should be no exception. Its story follows Sketch, an artist who gets sucked into his personal comic book universe by the archvillain of the series. Each level takes place within the panels of a comic book page, forcing players to navigate to the final scene before besting a tough final challenge or difficult boss. While Comix Zone is fairly difficult to complete, everything from its unique visual style to its infectiously charming soundtrack will keep players coming back for more — on any gaming system.

Credit: Sega