12 Reasons the Galaxy Note 8 Beats the iPhone X

USB Type-C Port Instead of Lightning

Like many iPhones before it, Apple's new flagship phone uses the company's proprietary Lightning port for charging and data transfer. Although Lightning works just fine by itself, it's not a universal standard like USB Type-C, the connector on the Galaxy Note 8. Because USB Type-C is a standard that applies to newer phones and laptops, you can carry one charger (or power bank) and use it for your notebook, your handset and your tablet. Ironically, Apple's latest MacBooks charge over Type-C, so if you want to use them with the same adapter as your phone, you'll need a device that runs Android.