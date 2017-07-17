Best Reveals of Evo 2017: Street Fighter, Tekken and More

A Future of Fighting Games

The Evolution Championship Series (or Evo) is the world's premier fighting game tournament, showcasing the best talent in the globe in games like Street Fighter, Tekken and Super Smash Bros. But it also serves as a taste of what's to come next.

Evo 2017 was packed with huge announcements, including exciting new characters for some of our favorite brawlers as well as entire new games that sent fighting fans' hype levels into overdrive. From new challengers entering Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 to a dream tag-team mashup, here are 7 big reasons to be excited about fighting games in 2017 and beyond.

Image Credit: Capcom