Best OBD2 Scanners for 2019

Diagnose Your Car for Less

The last thing you want this summer is for your car's check engine to come on and you have no idea what's wrong. The good news is that you don't have to vehicle to the shop first. You can find the problem with an Onboard diagnostic (OBD II) scanner and fix it.

Each of the top-selling OBD2 (or OBDII) scanners we purchased from Amazon is small enough to fit into a glove box and costs less than $100. Based on our testing, the best OBD2 scanner for most people is the Autel AutoLink AL539, which features a bright color display, long cable and did a good job finding errors and turning off our check engine light.

Despite their low price, low-cost OBD2 scanners ferret out complex car problems. All of them work on cars made since 1996. Some are handheld devices with built-in screens, while others connect wirelessly to a phone or tablet. We took more than a dozen of these OBD2 devices on test-drives that included monitoring the car's dynamic data and introducing faults.

The best OBD2 scanners can turn off the check-engine light and, for example, distinguish a broken catalytic converter from a clogged EGR valve, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars, all without requiring you to get your hands dirty.

We tested each ODB2 scanner and rated them based on features, setup and ease of use.

Credit: Tom's Guide