Best OBD2 Scanners for 2019
The last thing you want this summer is for your car's check engine to come on and you have no idea what's wrong. The good news is that you don't have to vehicle to the shop first. You can find the problem with an Onboard diagnostic (OBD II) scanner and fix it.
Each of the top-selling OBD2 (or OBDII) scanners we purchased from Amazon is small enough to fit into a glove box and costs less than $100. Based on our testing, the best OBD2 scanner for most people is the Autel AutoLink AL539, which features a bright color display, long cable and did a good job finding errors and turning off our check engine light.
Despite their low price, low-cost OBD2 scanners ferret out complex car problems. All of them work on cars made since 1996. Some are handheld devices with built-in screens, while others connect wirelessly to a phone or tablet. We took more than a dozen of these OBD2 devices on test-drives that included monitoring the car's dynamic data and introducing faults.
The best OBD2 scanners can turn off the check-engine light and, for example, distinguish a broken catalytic converter from a clogged EGR valve, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars, all without requiring you to get your hands dirty.
We tested each ODB2 scanner and rated them based on features, setup and ease of use.
Autel AutoLink AL539
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Autel's AutoLink AL539 does something that other OBD2 scanners can't: It checks electrical connections with a built-in multimeter to detect pesky electrical problems.
Despite its soft rubber bumpers, the AL539 is smaller and lighter than the SeekOne KR860, at 6.7 x 3.6 x 1.4 inches and 10.6-ounces. It has a unique pull-out leg so the device can stand on its own, as well as a generous, 58-inch cable.
The scanner's bright, 2.8-inch color screen has icons for major functions and an eight-key interface. Its pre-inspection readiness key has three lights that glow red (permanent fault), yellow (temporary fault) or green (no faults).
Below are connectors for the multimeter's included test cables, to check continuity, current and voltage. Sadly, it doesn't work when the AL539 is connected to the car. But the device's lithium-ion battery powers it for checking fuses, the alternator's voltage or the gas gauge.
After 9 seconds, the AL539 was online with my 2014 Audi Allroad, displaying the engine speed, coolant temperature and other items. It found my introduced fault and turned off the check-engine light.
The $70 AL539 includes a padded case, a one-year warranty and PC software. If you have electrical problems, this is the best OBD2 scanner to get.
SeekOne SK860
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Its color screen, range of tasks, lifetime warranty and ease of use make the SeekOne SK860 a winner that stands apart from the OBD2 crowd.
The KR 860's soft bumpers make it rugged but bulky, at 7.8 x 3.8 x 1.2 inches and 11.2 ounces.It has a 58-inch cord, and its bright, 2.8-inch color screen; eight-button navigation scheme; and icon-based interface make it easier to use than some budget scanners.
The scanner's one-button I/M pre-inspection readiness key is augmented by its three-light fault-code indicator: Green means no fault codes, while yellow and red mean pending and permanent problem codes, respectively.
The SK860 works with generic codes as well as those of 43 manufacturers, from Ford to Fiat. It took 5 seconds for the scanner to connect with my 2014 Audi Allroad, show the vehicle identification number (VIN), examine the battery and display live data, like engine speed, oxygen sensor readings and coolant temperature. It found my introduced fault and turned off the check-engine light.
For $70, the SK860 does much more than typical handheld scanners, and comes with a padded case, lifetime warranty and code updates. In other words, it's as close to a professional tool as you can get these days.
Autophix Code Reader OM126
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
Despite being among the most inexpensive OBD 2 scanners available, the Autophix Code Reader OM126 includes lifetime software updates, allowing it to keep up with technological and model changes.
At 9-ounces and 4.8 x 3 x 0.9-inches, the OM126 is slightly larger and heavier than the Launch X431 and lacks rubber edge bumpers. Its bright orange color should make it easy to find in a crowded toolbox.
The OM126’s 2.4-inch color screen shows six icons, but its four-key interface lacks right- and left-arrow keys, making navigation hard to figure out at first. Its I/M readiness test for checking the car’s major components lacks dedicated colored LEDs but displays the results in an easy-to-read format.
In addition to displaying live engine parameters, like engine speed and coolant temperature, it can graph them for comparison. Able to report generic and manufacturer-specific codes, the scanner can display oxygen sensor and battery data.
The scanner quickly showed that I unplugged the oil temperature sensor on my Audi AllRoad; it was able to turn off the Check Engine light.
It may lack the Launch X431’s three-year warranty but with a lifetime’s worth of software, the OM126 could be the last OBD scanner you’ll buy.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Professional OBDII Scan Tool
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
At $99.95, the BlueDriver OBD2 kit is pricier than some other models. But it's worth every penny, because it goes beyond basic scanners to show recalls and dynamic data, as well as offer repair suggestions.
BlueDriver quickly detected my car's fault (which was a disconnected oil temperature sensor), erased it and turned off the check-engine light. This handy gadget also performs pre-inspection emissions checking, and interprets the specialty codes for Detroit's big three automakers, BMW/Mini and Toyota vehicles; Nissan's codes are being added. It can count engine misfires on many newer cars, and reports can be saved as PDFs.
The BlueDriver had a 32-foot range, and its app is available for Android and iOS. Its Freeze Frame feature delivers a slice of data, and the app can display speed, engine RPMs and other data as numbers or graphic gauges. I liked the helpful videos, but the computer-synthesized voice is annoying.
It's no longer our top overall pick, but BlueDriver is a great choice under $100.
Nexpeak OBD2 NX501
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
The Nexpeak NX501 OBD 2 scanner not only does the expected car checks but because it includes a lifetime software updates, it’s a keeper.
With soft rubber bumpers, the NX501 it’s ruggedly built and feels good in the hand. At 7.6 x 3.8 x 1.3 inches, it is on a par with Autel’s AL539 but does without the AL539’s electrical multimeter and pull-out leg.
The device has three LEDs for the I/M pre-Inspection test: green (no faults), yellow (temporary problem) or red (permanent fault). In addition to examinations of the battery and oxygen sensor, the NX501 interprets generic and many manufacturer’s fault codes. It quickly noticed when I disconnected the oil temperature sensor on my Audi AllRoad and turned off the car’s Check Engine light.
At 2.8 inches, the NX501’s screen is bright with colorful icons for different features, and it can show everything from engine speed to coolant temperature along with colorful fever graphs. The tool’s 8-key navigation make it easy to move between scanning tasks.
The NX501 includes a padded case, lifetime software upgrades and a one-year warranty. If you sign up for their Super User program, NexPeak extends it for another year and offers other goodies.
Konnwei KW850
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
From its range of features to its price tag, the Konnwei KW850 OBD 2 scanner bears a striking resemblance to the pricier SeekOne SK860, making it a good choice for professional results on a budget.
One of the most thorough and reliable scanners available, the KW850 has rugged rubber bumpers but can be a handful at 7.8 x 3.8 x 1.2-inches and 11.2 ounces. Its 2.8-inch icon-based color screen and 8-key interface are easy to figure out and get used to.
The KW850 has an I/M pre-Inspection button that illuminates red for a permanent fault, yellow for a temporary fault and green for a clean test. It displays and graphs live engine data, like speed, timing and coolant temperature as well as showing battery information.
Able to interpret generic and most manufacturer codes, the KW850 immediately found my disconnected oil temperature sensor off on my Audi AllRoad. I was able to turn off the Check Engine light.
With a padded case and extra-long 58-inch cable, the KW850 is well worth a look.
Fixd OBD-II Active Car Health Monitor (2nd Generation)
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
With its ability to remind you about your car's maintenance issues, the second-generation $59.99 Fixd OBD2 adapter can help you avoid expensive repairs. Still, its diagnostic skills fall short of other devices'.
I installed and connected Fixd with my Samsung Galaxy phone in 5 minutes, and it had a 35-foot range. There are apps for Android and iOS, but none for Mac and Windows computers.
Fixd found my oil-temperature sensor fault and turned off the check-engine light. It went the extra mile by providing links to local mechanics and AutoZone for buying parts.
While Fixd shows when it's time to change the oil or grease the sunroof track, it can't turn the service light off. It displays both generic and manufacturer-specific fault codes but only explains generic problems and can't show the vehicle identification number or dynamic data as Lemur's BlueDriver can.
Other scanners may be better at showing automotive data, but Fixd is for those who forget to change the oil. Just be wary of the user reviews, as the Fakespot grade is currently an F.
Launch X431 Creader V Plus
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
Small and lightweight, the Launch X431 Creader V Plus does a lot with a little. At 4.7 x 2.9 x by 0.7 inches and just 5.8 ounces, the OBD 2 scanner fits easily in the hand and toolbox yet can peek inside a car’s engine.
The Launch X431 lacks rubber bumpers and its rounded back means that the scanner has trouble sitting squarely on a flat surface. With a 2.4-inch icon-based color display and six buttons, working with the Launch X431 is easy to figure out.
This OBD 2 scanner can not only find and display generic faults but many manufacturer-specific codes as well. The scanner notified me when I disconnected my Audi AllRoad’s oil temperature sensor and indicated where the fault was. The Launch X431 was able to turn off the car’s Check Engine light.
The Launch X431 goes beyond displaying live data, like engine speed, timing and load, to attractively graph the engine’s parameters. Its I/M readiness test shows whether the vehicle has a good chance of passing the state inspection emission tests although the results are shown on the Launch X431’s screen not with dedicated LEDs.
At less than $50, its three-year warranty blows away other inexpensive scanners, making the Launch X431 a genuine bargain.
How we tested
To check out these inexpensive OBD2 scanners, I used my 2014 Audi Allroad car over a two-week period. After connecting each scanner to my car's OBD II port, I made sure they could report the car's VIN code. For the wireless scanners, I connected to my Apple iPad mini, Microsoft Surface or Samsung Galaxy phone via a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection. The handheld scanners only needed to be plugged in.
Next, I measured the cord's length on the handheld scanners and the wireless range on the others, because you can't do much to repair your vehicle from the driver's seat. With the car running, I monitored the engine and other vital systems, and then disconnected the engine's oil temperature sensor. Finally, I checked the details provided by the scanner, fixed the problem, turned off the check-engine light and erased the error code.
Then, I hit the road, to see if the scanner could display operating data, like engine speed and coolant temperature.
OBD2 101
Regardless of which OBD2 scanner you use, you'll need to crack its code. All fault codes have four numbers and a letter prefix: Powertrain (P), Body (B), Chassis (C) and Undefined (U).
Of the roughly 5,000 diagnostic fault codes available, some are generic and available to all cars. For these, the numeric section starts with a 0. Others are specific to individual carmakers and represent either a special piece of hardware or a more in-depth analysis of the problem. These start with a 1.
For instance, if you get a P0098 code, chances are that there's something wrong with the engine's intake air temperature sensor. By contrast, a Ford that displays a P1112 specialty fault code means that the intake air temperature sensor is reporting values intermittently and should be replaced.