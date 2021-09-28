Ancel BD310 OBD-II scanner review

Small, easy to hold and moderately priced, yet able to be operated as a handheld unit or connected to a phone, Ancel's BD310 OBD-II scanner not only looks good but can function as a supplemental display for your car's dashboard.

Ancel BD310: Specs Size: 5.1 x 2.4 x 0.6 inches

Weight: 5.4 ounces

Live data: Yes

Display: Color, 2.0 inches

Number of keys: 4

Bluetooth: Yes

Handheld: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

One of the smallest OBD-II automotive diagnostic scanners around, the Ancel BD310 does double duty as a wired device or as one that connects through Bluetooth for greater flexibility. A bargain at $60, the BD310 can act as a supplemental gauge inside the car to monitor parameters like engine speed or battery voltage.

Read on for the rest of our Ancel BD310 review.

Ancel BD310: Pricing and availability

The Ancel BD310 sells for $60. But it is a handheld OBD-II scanner like no other because it can be used in three different ways: as a handheld wired to the car's OBD-II port, while connected wirelessly to a phone or tablet, or as a supplemental dashboard display.

Ancel also sells OBD-II extension cords and cases, as well as diagnostic scanners than range from rudimentary models that cost as little as $25 to the $1,350 DS700 professional diagnostic tool.

Ancel BD310: Design

The black-and-chrome Ancel BD310 is among the smallest and lightest handheld OBD-II scanners available, and it fits comfortably in the hand. At 5.4 ounces and with dimensions of just 5.1 x 2.4 x 0.6 inches, it's half the size and half the weight of the typical scanner and won't fill up your car's center console or glovebox.

(Image credit: Ancel)

Because it is so small, the Ancel BD310 gets by with a 2-inch color display. That's about half the size of most other OBD-II scanners' screens, and the small size takes a little getting used to. For instance, instead of six or eight icons on its main screen, the BD310 has only four: OBD-II (diagnostics), Meter (live data), I/M (pre-inspection test) and Settings (system configuration).

(Image credit: Ancel)

In addition to traditional OBD-II work, the Ancel BD310 can operate as a supplementary dashboard display to show you anything from engine timing and speed to oil temperature and voltage. It comes with a heater-vent mounting kit and has a magnetic back plate.

The Ancel BD310 can also send its diagnostic data to a phone or tablet via a Bluetooth link. There are dedicated apps for Android as well as iPhones and iPads, making the scanner a versatile tool. Only a few other scanners, such as the Innova CarScan Inspector 5310, can operate in handheld mode as well as communicate via Bluetooth.

Despite its complexity, the Ancel BD310 gets by with a basic four-key interface and navigation scheme. The interface can feel limiting and some tasks require an extra keystroke. The scanner also has a mini-USB port and a button for toggling between handheld and Bluetooth mode.

Ancel BD310: Performance

The Ancel BD310 connected with both of my car's computers in less than 15 seconds. It made the vehicle identification number (VIN) available, but that required a little digging. The scanner caught the fault that I introduced into the system (a manually disconnected oil-temperature sensor) and was able to turn off the dashboard's Check Engine light.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Indicative of its role as a basic scanner, the Ancel BD310 lacks a charging system, starter tests or the ability to turn off the oil-monitor light. Nor does it provide repair information or access to the needed parts. More expensive scanners may include all these functions.

Once I got out on the road, the BD310 did well, especially with a trip-analysis mode that summarized my high and low speeds and rapid-braking events. The scanner's ability to display a variety of live data makes it ideal as a supplemental running gauge, showing air temperature or the status of the oxygen sensor.

Ancel BD310: Setup

Unlike most handheld diagnostic scanners, the BD310 has a permanently attached flat cable. The cable is easy to snake underneath the dashboard if the scanner is used as an extra performance display; it has a flat OBD-II plug that won't get in the way. At 58 inches, the cord is long enough to reach the OBD-II port near the front seat from the engine bay.

In addition to the scanner, the kit includes a USB cable, a vent-mounting kit and a short booklet that covers the basics but is far from a detailed manual. The scanner's three-year warranty leaves many competitors with shorter warranty periods in the dust.

Ancel BD310 review: Bottom line

Able to work as a handheld scanner, attached to the dashboard or wirelessly connected with a phone or tablet, the Ancel BD310 OBD-II scanner covers all the automotive bases.

The scanner itself is fairly basic, but it's so small and attractive that it would be a shame to hide it in the glove box. This is an OBD-II scanner that you'll want to show off and use as an extra display inside the car.