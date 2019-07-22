Of mice and money

Gaming mice are sleek, comfortable, attractive — and often very expensive. If you want the absolute best peripherals on the market, you’re going to have to pony up somewhere between $50 and $150. However, if you’re a more casual gamer, a cheaper accessory might serve just as well. We tested a variety of the best cheap gaming mice under $25, as well as some of the worst. Read on to see which ones click, and which ones drag.Also bear in mind that Amazon Prime Day is coming up, and that event is often when Amazon clears out a lot of its older, cheaper stock. Inexpensive gaming mice definitely fall under that category, so if there's anything you have your eye on, stay tuned to Tom's Guide to find out if it makes Amazon's cut.

How we tested

To test each mouse, I spent about an hour using it. During this time, I measured how well it handled everyday productivity tasks, as well as its performance in a real-time strategy video game (arguably the most PC-centric genre).

It's important to note that I evaluated each mouse relative to how it performed in the less-than-$25 price range, not in comparison to a full-price gaming mouse.

